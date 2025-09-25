Honoring Gold Star Parent Day: New York State’s Expanded Gold Star Families Annuity Eligibility

NYSDVS Logo NYSDVS Gold Star Families Annuity Program Webpage

Gold Star Families carry a sacrifice beyond measure. With this expansion, New York makes clear that our gratitude and support are unwavering — no matter how or where a Service Member’s life was lost” — NYSDVS Commissioner Viviana DeCohen

ALBANY, NY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Albany, NY – In recognition of Gold Star Parent Day this Sunday, September 28, 2025, the New York State Department of Veterans’ Services (DVS) is once again highlighting the expansion of the Gold Star Families Annuity enacted in this year’s 2025-26 State Budget. The expansion extends financial support to families of Service Members who die while on active duty, regardless of whether the death occurred in combat.

Under the new state law, New York State’s Gold Star Families Annuity was expanded to encompass the families of Service Members who give their lives for their country in both non-combat and combat theaters, a change that has been requested for more than a decade by DVS and the American Gold Star Mothers, New York State Chapter. The initiative also increases access to the Annuity for spouses and children of those who have been killed in action.

This long-sought change reflects New York State’s recognition that the pain of losing a loved one in uniform is not dependent on the circumstances of death and that every family deserves dignity, care, respect, and tangible support. Governor Kathy Hochul’s leadership was paramount in seeing the historic measure finally become law as part of the State Budget.

Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day, often referred to as Gold Star Parent Day, is observed annually nationwide on the last Sunday of September. Established by Congress in 1936 and reaffirmed annually by presidential proclamation, the day honors the parents and families of U.S. Service Members who have lost their lives in military service. DVS urges all New Yorkers to keep Gold Star Families in their thoughts and prayers this Sunday and always.

“Gold Star families carry a sacrifice beyond measure,” DVS Commissioner Viviana M. DeCohen said. “With this expansion, New York makes clear that our gratitude and support are unwavering — no matter how or where a Service Member’s life was lost. We stand with these courageous families not just on Gold Star Parent Day but every day. We are grateful for Governor Hochul’s leadership that made the Gold Star Families Annuity expansion a reality.”

DVS Executive Deputy Commissioner Joel Evans added, “By broadening eligibility for the Gold Star Families Annuity, New York State is recognizing and including more families who have endured the ultimate loss. This expansion demonstrates our unwavering commitment to honoring all service and ensuring that no family’s sacrifice goes unrecognized.”

Families seeking additional information regarding New York State’s Gold Star Families Annuity

or the official application should visit the DVS website at https://veterans.ny.gov/gold-star-families-annuity-program.

Individuals may also contact DVS at 1-888-838-7697 directly for eligibility information, assistance with the application, and to learn about other supportive resources, benefits, and programs for all who served.

About the New York State Department of Veterans’ Services:

The New York State Department of Veterans’ Services proudly serves New York’s Veterans, Service Members, and Military Families, connecting them with benefits, services, and support. All who served should contact the Department at 1-888-838-7697 or via its website – veterans.ny.gov – to meet in person or virtually with an accredited Veterans Benefits Advisor to receive the benefits they have earned. Follow DVS on Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn, Threads, and Bluesky Social.

