NYS Dept of Veterans’ Services, Tully Rinckey PLLC & Albany Law School Sponsor Veterans Day Tribute in Albany on Nov 11

Special Free Event for All Who Served Will Feature a Trolley Tour of Albany Historic Military Sites, Food, Beverages, Musical Entertainment & Guest Speakers

This Veterans Day, NYS honors all who served and the families who stood with them. We are grateful to Albany Law School & Tully Rinckey PLLC for helping us bring our community together in celebration.” — NYSDVS Commissioner Viviana M. DeCohen

ALBANY, NY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Albany, NY – The New York State Department of Veterans’ Services (DVS), in partnership with Albany Law School and Tully Rinckey PLLC, will host a special Veterans Day celebration on Tuesday, November 11, beginning at 3 p.m., at Albany Law School, 80 New Scotland Avenue, Albany, recognizing all who served, their families, and their continued contributions.

The event will feature a patriotic musical performance by the Colonie Town Band, complimentary refreshments, and a trolley tour highlighting historic military sites in Albany – with new stops this year for returning guests. A ceremony honoring Veterans, Service Members, and Military Families will follow.

“This Veterans Day, New York honors all who served – and the families who stood with them,” said DVS Commissioner Viviana M. DeCohen. “We are deeply grateful to Albany Law School and Tully Rinckey PLLC for helping us bring our community together in celebration, remembrance, and respect.”

“As a law firm founded by Veterans, we are deeply honored to stand alongside the New York State Department of Veterans’ Services and Albany Law School in recognizing all who served and continue to serve our communities,” said Greg T. Rinckey, Founding Partner, Tully Rinckey PLLC. “Veterans bring integrity, resilience, and a profound sense of duty to every field they enter. This tribute not only celebrates their service in uniform, but also their extraordinary ongoing contributions to our state and nation. We are proud to help ensure that every Veteran and Military Family feels the gratitude they have rightfully earned. Whether it is through this special event, our flagship initiative VETCON, Turkeys for Veterans distribution program with our partner Market 32, or the Tully Rinckey Foundation and Military Scholarship Program, our firm’s core values are deeply rooted in community, advocacy, and service through action to honor all who served."

DVS Executive Deputy Commissioner Joel Evans added, “Veterans Day is not only about honoring service in uniform – it is about recognizing Veterans as leaders, public servants, innovators, and anchors in every community across our State. We are proud to celebrate their legacy and their future."

“The city of Albany has a distinguished military history, and this program brings that story to life – reminding us that the service of our Veterans continues long after the uniform comes off,” said Benjamin Pomerance, DVS Deputy Counsel, and event coordinator. “We are deeply grateful to Tully Rinckey PLLC, as well as Albany Law School, for their steadfast support and partnership in honoring all who served and their families on this meaningful day.”

The event is free to all who served, Service Members, Military Families, and supporters. Advance registration is required. To RSVP, email: benjamin.pomerance@veterans.ny.gov.

Event Highlights:

• Trolley tour of Albany’s military history sites (new route this year!)

• Musical performance by the Colonie Town Band

• Complimentary food and beverages

• Veterans Day ceremony featuring distinguished speakers

About the New York State Department of Veterans’ Services:

The New York State Department of Veterans’ Services proudly serves New York’s Veterans, Service Members, and Military Families, connecting them with benefits, services, and support. All who served should contact the Department at 888-838-7697 or via its website – veterans.ny.gov – to meet in-person or virtually with an accredited Veterans Benefits Advisor to receive the benefits they have earned. Follow DVS on Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn, Threads, and Bluesky Social.

