NYS Dept of Veterans’ Services Will Host the Hour of Power Event Honoring the Strength & Sisterhood of Women Who Served

Special Virtual Event Takes Place Monday, Nov 24, 2025, 7:00 to 8:00 P.M., Will Showcase the Service, Sacrifice, Leadership & Resilience of Women Who Served

Our Hour of Power event is more than a gathering – it is a sanctuary of affirmation where Women Who Served will hear their experiences reflected, honored, and uplifted.” — DVS Commissioner Viviana M. DeCohen

ALBANY, NY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Albany, NY – The New York State Department of Veterans’ Services (DVS), in partnership with the New York State Women Veterans Advisory Committee, will host the “Hour of Power” virtual event to celebrate the resilience, leadership, and shared strength of Women Who Served. The online event takes place Monday, November 24, 2025, from 7:00 to 8:00 P.M. The free event is open to all who wish to connect, learn, and uplift the stories of Women Who Served, in observance of Veterans Month.

Centered on the theme “Honoring the Strength & Sisterhood of Women Who Have Served,” the Hour of Power brings Women Who Served together to share personal journeys of service, transformation, and empowerment, while building meaningful community connections across New York State. Participants will hear stories of perseverance, leadership, and lived experience from women who served in the U.S. Armed Forces. The gathering continues DVS’s statewide efforts to enhance visibility, dignity, access, and equity for Women Who Served, one of the fastest-growing segments of New York’s Veteran population.

New York State Department of Veterans’ Services Commissioner Viviana M. DeCohen highlighted the significance of the upcoming Hour of Power virtual event, stating: “Women Who Served are redefining strength, leadership, and resilience every single day across New York State. The ‘Hour of Power’ is more than a gathering – it is a sanctuary of affirmation where Women Who Served will hear their experiences reflected, honored, and uplifted. Our department remains deeply committed to ensuring that every woman who wore the uniform is seen, valued, and connected to the benefits, services, and community support she has earned.”

Dr. Lessie Branch, DVS Special Assistant for Community Engagement, advocate, author, and scholar, emphasized the importance of connection and shared purpose: “The unbreakable bonds of sisterhood among Women Who Served are a powerful source of healing and empowerment. This ‘Hour of Power’ creates space for women to speak their truth, celebrate their victories, and remind one another that they are never alone. Community is not an accessory to service – it is an essential part of well-being.”

Dr. Nneka Bell, Chair of the New York State Women Veterans Advisory Committee, underscored the event’s focus on visibility and equity: “For too long, the experiences of Women Who Served went unseen and unheard. Our committee is committed to changing that narrative. Our convening will lift the voices of women whose courage shaped history, whose contributions transformed their communities, and whose stories deserve to be centered – not footnoted – in the broader Veterans’ dialogue.”

Ozias “Rosiey” Batista, DVS Coordinator for Women Who Served, noted the powerful community impact these events create: “Women Veterans often carry their experiences silently. When we gather in spaces like this – intentionally, respectfully, and with purpose – we unlock healing, connection, and strength in each other. I am honored to support these extraordinary women and help build spaces where their stories can shine.”

Event Information:

Hour of Power: Honoring the Strength & Sisterhood of Women Who Have Served

Monday, November 24, 2025

7:00 to 8:00 PM (Virtual Event)

Register at: https://meetny-gov.webex.com/weblink/register/r73096abfb73be39a5fb6b94f6d39d22a

or scan the QR Code on the attached flyer.

Monday evening’s program builds on DVS’s impactful statewide initiatives including the 2025 Statewide Women Veterans Survey, regional meetups, community partnerships, special events, and engagements designed to expand access to benefits, health care, education, and coordinated support networks for Women Who Served across New York State.

About the New York State Department of Veterans’ Services:

The New York State Department of Veterans’ Services proudly serves New York’s Veterans, Service Members, and Military Families, connecting them with benefits, services, and support. All who served should contact the Department at 888-838-7697 or via its website – veterans.ny.gov – to meet in-person or virtually with an accredited Veterans Benefits Advisor to receive the benefits they have earned. Follow DVS on Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn, Threads, and Bluesky Social.

