Landmarks Lit to Celebrate 2025 Ryder Cup

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that 15 landmarks across New York State will be illuminated red, white, and blue on the evening of September 25 to celebrate the official start of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage State Park’s famed Black Course. The international golf event between Team USA and Team Europe is being played in Farmingdale, Long Island, September 26-28.

“On the night before 24 of the world’s best golfers take the global stage at Bethpage State Park for the Ryder Cup, New York State is lighting up in celebration of the players, fans and crew coming together for this exciting competition,” Governor Hochul said. “We are honored to host this prestigious event for the first time at a publicly owned and operated facility, and look forward to welcoming hundreds of thousands of fans from around the world.”

New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commissioner Pro Tempore Randy Simons said, “Tonight’s light show around the state is a tribute to the dedication our team brings to visitors every day. This patriotic display reflects the pride we share as hosts, and our State Parks team is ready to showcase their many efforts in this historic competition. We thank Governor Hochul and the PGA of America for bringing this global event to ‘The People’s Country Club.’”

The landmarks to be lit in recognition of the Ryder Cup include:

Albany International Airport Gateway

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct

Kosciuszko Bridge

Moynihan Train Hall

MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station

Niagara Falls

One World Trade Center

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park

The Ryder Cup is a globally televised event, consisting of five matches contested over three days between two 12-member teams from the United States and Europe. The competition alternates host sites every two years between American and European venues.

The Black Course, one of five 18-hole courses now at Bethpage State Park, opened for play in 1936. It was designed by legendary architect A.W. Tillinghast, who was a guest at an exploratory meeting of The PGA of America in January 1916 in New York City. Bethpage Black is hosting the Ryder Cup for the very first time this year, joining Oak Hill Country Club as the only New York courses to host a Ryder Cup.