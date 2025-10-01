New Coral Nursery to Launch in Cuba’s Laguna de Maya

Coral nursery model ©Mara G Haseltine Mara G Haseltine at Laguna de Maya Cuba © Zach Ransom Corals from Laguna de Maya Cuba ©Luis Muiño

Artist Mara G. Haseltine to Debut First-Ever Coral Restoration Structure Combining Two Proven Techniques in a Protected Marine Reserve

This project is more than restoring coral, it’s about reimagining our relationship with the ocean. With science and art, we can create living sculptures healing ecosystems and spark global dialogue” — Mara G. Haseltine

MA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Coral Nursery, a Pilot Project for Laguna de Maya, Cuba A recent paper in the journal Nature warns that coral reefs worldwide could face collapse under the pressures of climate change. Yet, there is still hope. Cuba’s coral reefs—among the Caribbean’s most pristine—offer a rare chance for resilience. To build on that hope, the Geotherapy Institute for Art and Field Sciences is launching The Coral Nursery, a groundbreaking initiative that merges art, science, and conservation.In Spring 2026, internationally acclaimed artist and environmental pioneer Mara G. Haseltine will debut the world’s first Art-Meets-Science coral restoration installation in Laguna de Maya, a protected coastal lagoon east of Havana, with the Geotherapy Institute for Art and Field Sciences, CRESTA, University of Havana Coral Laboratory, The Global Coral Reef Alliance and The Ocean Foundation.The first multidisciplinary Art and Field Sciences Project by the Geotherapy Institute for Art and Field SciencesPhase One: Bio-Designed Coral Arks (Spring 2026)Flanged sculptural domes inspired by unicellular plankton geometry will be installed using Biorocktechnology—a method that electrically stimulates mineral accretion to create “self-healing” coral habitats that enhance coral resilience and immune response.Phase Two: Coral Larvae Meets Ceramic Stars (Summer 2026)Coral larval propagation ceramic star-shaped substrates seeded with cross-bred coral larvae will be attached to the Biorock domes, enhancing coral genetic diversity and resistance to bleaching.“This project is about more than restoring coral—it’s about reimagining our relationship with the ocean. By merging science, art, and stewardship, we can create living sculptures that heal ecosystems and spark global dialogue.” - Mara G. Haseltine, Founder and Art Director of the Geotherapy Institute for Art and Field SciencesEco-Tourist Underwater Sculpture Park for Reef Restoration & ScienceThe first prototype field project of Geotherapy Institute for Art and Field Sciences in collaboration with CRESTA, University of Havana Coral Laboratory, The Global Coral Reef Alliance and The Ocean Foundation propose creating an eco-friendly underwater sculpture park. Each unique installation will serve as both artwork and functional coral reef restoration experiment using nature-based solutions which, avoid the use of plastics and traditional concrete.Laguna de Maya National Preserve, near the historic district of Matanzas Cuba a mere 1.5 hours east of Havana, with its relatively healthy hard reef building corals, offers a rare chance to merge science, art, and eco-tourism. The project will be entirely fabricated in Cuba, fostering collaboration between the University of Havana, Cuban artists, and craftsmen, and boosting the local economy.Community & Cultural ImpactThe first step is to create the pilot project and establish Laguna de Maya as an eco-tourist hub. The site can boost the local economy with art on view underwater as well as local crafts, art and sustainable seafood like ‘a lionfish taco stand’ for visitors. It will also act as an invaluable resource for education about nature-based solutions for coral reef restoration for future generations.The first art-science installation presented at New York Academy of Sciences , will be a flanged, domed coral nurseries at ~7m depth, powered from shore, by International Artist Mara G Haseltine and Director of Geotherapy Institute for Art and Field Sciences based on a unicellular plankton, utilizing the patented Biorock method during Spring 2026. The structures will then support sexual coral larval propagation and natural recruitment, with ceramic star-shaped substrates for coral growth during Summer 2026.Discover www.geotherapyinstitute.org : A Global Platform for Regenerative Earth Healing and EducationThe Geotherapy Institute for Art and Field Sciences proudly announces the launch of www.geotherapyinstitute.org , a global hub dedicated to advancing geotherapy—a holistic, science-based approach to planetary healing that aligns ecological restoration with human well-being.As climate disruption, biodiversity loss, and environmental degradation accelerate, the Institute provides an interdisciplinary platform connecting scientists, practitioners, educators, and activists working to restore Earth’s life systems through regenerative practices.“Our cultural evolution and biological evolution are linked… the Geotherapy Institute for Art and Field Sciences strives through the lens of art and restoration to heal our shared planet” - Mara G. Haseltine, Founder and Art Director of the Geotherapy Institute for Art and Field SciencesThe Geotherapy Institute for Art and Field Sciences builds on the legacy of pioneering Earth scientists, including the late Dr. Richard Grantham, who coined the term geotherapy. Guided by scientific rigor, indigenous wisdom, and intergenerational responsibility, the platform aims to shift the global conversation from mitigation to regeneration.CONTACT: info@geotherapyinstitute.org (HD pictures are available)

