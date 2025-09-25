Business Services 4 All Launches Biz Phone, Comprehensive Communication Platform for Growing Businesses

Yolanda Gardner

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business Services 4 All, LLC, a full-service business solutions provider, today announced the launch of Biz Phone, an integrated communication platform combining VoIP, eFax, video conferencing, and cybersecurity services designed specifically for businesses seeking professional, scalable communication solutions.

The new platform addresses the growing need for businesses to transition from personal devices to unified, enterprise-grade communication systems. Biz Phone enables companies of all sizes to establish professional communication infrastructure that enhances credibility, improves customer experience, and supports business growth.

The platform includes four core services: VoIP phone systems that enable calls over the internet with features like auto-attendant and call routing; video conferencing with screen sharing and recording capabilities; eFax services that modernize document transmission; and cybersecurity protection with 24/7 monitoring and threat detection. All services are accessible through a single application available on both mobile and desktop devices.

Business Services 4 All designed Biz Phone to meet the needs of startups requiring fast setup and predictable pricing, small to medium businesses seeking unified communication platforms, and large companies needing enterprise-grade features with centralized management. The system allows businesses to maintain operations from any location while keeping business and personal communications separate.

Founded in 2020 by entrepreneur Yolanda Gardner, Business Services 4 All has established itself as a comprehensive resource for business development, offering services ranging from LLC and corporation setup to website development, marketing, and operational support. The company serves clients across various industries with a focus on helping businesses navigate each stage of growth.

The launch of Biz Phone represents an expansion of the company's technology offerings, complementing existing services including business planning, trademark registration, graphic design, SEO services, and social media management. The platform aims to help businesses establish professional communication standards while maintaining data security and regulatory compliance.

For more information about Biz Phone or other business development services, businesses can visit the company website or contact Business Services 4 All directly.

About Business Services 4 All, LLC

Business Services 4 All, LLC is a comprehensive business solutions provider offering end-to-end support for companies from startup through growth phases. Founded in 2020, the company provides services including business formation, graphic design, printing, website development, marketing, and operational support. With over 25 years of experience helping businesses succeed, founder Yolanda Gardner leads a team dedicated to treating each client's business with personalized attention and strategic guidance. The company serves as a one-stop resource for entrepreneurs and established businesses seeking to streamline operations and achieve sustainable growth.

Contact Information:

Business Services 4 All, LLC

Website: https://www.businessservices4all.com

Email: info@businessservices4all.com

Telephone: 800-401-8270



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.