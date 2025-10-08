Rise AI Solutions Delivers Commercial-Ready Voice AI and Custom Healthcare Software to Transform Business Operations

Rise AI Solutions

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise AI Solutions, founded by healthcare operations veteran Brady Flygare, announces the successful deployment of its Voice AI Receptionist and custom healthcare software platforms designed to solve real-world operational challenges. The company's solutions are already demonstrating measurable results for businesses, including an 80% call redirection in call volume for real estate brokerages.

Drawing from Flygare's 25 years as a licensed Nursing Home Administrator and Chief Operating Officer, Rise AI Solutions focuses on creating commercial-ready Voice AI products that address the operational inefficiencies he witnessed firsthand in healthcare facilities. The company specializes in Voice AI systems and custom healthcare software built for immediate implementation rather than theoretical applications.

The company's Voice AI Receptionist provides businesses with 24/7 automated front desk coverage, offering instant response times, intelligent call routing, spam screening, and automated follow-up capabilities including text links for appointments, applications, and payments.

Keller Williams Westfield in Utah has experienced significant operational improvements since implementing the system. "Our Voice AI phone system has been a game-changer for our business!" says Katie McCaul, KW Westfield Office Manager. "“Before, we were overwhelmed with 30+ front desk calls a day, most of them spam or irrelevant. Now, every call gets where it needs to go. Agents get connected faster, callers get the right info immediately. The system is smart enough to search addresses and transfer callers directly to the right agent, saving us time and making our customer experience seamless. It also screens out scam and sales calls, which has been a huge relief. We've been very happy with the results and can't imagine going back to the old way of taking calls."

In the healthcare sector, Rise AI Solutions develops custom AI software platforms designed to meet strict regulatory requirements while improving patient communication, billing, and collections. The HIPAA-compliant solutions integrate seamlessly into existing clinical workflows, helping healthcare providers reduce bad debt, optimize staff productivity, and improve patient access to care.

The company's technical capabilities are strengthened by a team combining healthcare operations expertise with advanced AI development skills. Ratul Alahy, Lead Developer Consultant with over six years of research experience and five years in professional software development expertise, with technical proficiency in Java, Python, C++, SQL, TensorFlow, and Scikit-learn. Simmelle Zane, Certified AI Strategist, contributes global customer experience strategy expertise from previous roles at Apple and Adobe, focusing on AI system adoption and measurable ROI for mid-sized businesses and enterprise clients.

"AI isn't the future of business communication—it's the present. The difference is whether companies choose to lead with it now, or try to catch up later," states Flygare.

About Rise AI Solutions

Rise AI Solutions specializes in commercial-ready Voice AI products, custom healthcare software designed for immediate implementation and corporate AI consulting. Founded by Brady Flygare, a healthcare operations veteran with 25 years of experience as a Licensed Nursing Home Administrator and Chief Operating Officer, the company focuses on solving real-world operational challenges in business communication and healthcare management. The company's Voice AI Receptionist provides 24/7 automated front desk coverage with intelligent call routing and spam screening, while its custom healthcare platforms address patient communication, billing, and collections with full HIPAA compliance.

Contact Information:

Rise AI Solutions

https://risesolutions.ai



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.