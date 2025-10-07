Scottsdale Investment Partners Launches Targeted Real Estate Strategy Amidst $170B Phoenix Development Surge

Mike Devinsky, Founder of Scottsdale Investment Partners

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scottsdale Investment Partners, a private equity real estate firm, is strategically expanding its operations in the Phoenix metro area to capitalize on over $170 billion in regional commercial development while addressing the housing affordability crisis.

Founded by entrepreneur and investor Mike Devinsky, Scottsdale Investment Partners helps individuals, family offices, and institutions build secure, passive-income real estate portfolios through low-risk, cash-flowing investments. The firm is currently focused on the Phoenix market, where major developments—including TSMC's $165B semiconductor campus, Sprouts Farmers Market's $2B headquarters, Mayo Clinic's $2B expansion, VAI Resorts' $1B destination resort, and Amkor's $2B facility—are fueling significant population and job growth.

"Phoenix is experiencing an economic transformation unlike anything we've seen in decades," said Mike Devinsky, Founder of Scottsdale Investment Partners. "But with that growth comes real challenges—especially around affordable housing. Our model is designed to create stable, income-producing opportunities for investors while directly addressing the disappearing path to homeownership for middle-class families."

Through data-driven acquisition strategies and disciplined underwriting, the firm acquires and stabilizes residential real estate assets that serve the missing middle—individuals and families who are ineligible for housing assistance yet unable to afford market-rate homes amid accelerating real estate prices.

Devinsky's journey into private equity began as a professional poker player who achieved financial independence in his early 20s. He subsequently co-founded a successful digital marketing agency before studying Physics and Computer Science. His investing career started in public equities, where he consistently outperformed the market for seven years through self-directed strategies grounded in analysis and probability.

After relocating to Scottsdale with his wife, Julie, Devinsky turned his attention to real estate. What began as a personal investment evolved into a mission to create scalable solutions that generate consistent, tax-advantaged returns for investors while preserving housing stability for working families.

"We're not just chasing yields. We're designing solutions that work for people and portfolios," Devinsky said. "When families can afford to live in the communities where they work, everyone benefits—including investors."

The firm operates on principles of transparency, alignment, and long-term value creation. Devinsky adheres to a "skin in the game" approach, investing alongside clients and tying compensation to performance.

The firm is currently accepting new accredited investors looking to participate in upcoming Phoenix-based opportunities.

