Bravo Highline LLC – Intellectual Property & Brand Assets Acquisition Opportunity

MISSION VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fallingst Technologies LLC , a technology advisory firm specializing in asset management and IP valuation, has been formally engaged by Bravo Highline LLC to oversee the auction and sale of its intellectual property and brand assets.Bravo Highline LLC (“Bravo”) is inviting offers for the acquisition of its intellectual property assets, marketed under the action sports Lockstock Collective brands. This sale process, managed on behalf of the Company, presents a unique opportunity to acquire a portfolio of globally recognized action sports brands.BackgroundBravo is a global leader in recreational and action sports equipment, managing and growing some of the most iconic brands in skateboarding, scooters, helmets, protective gear, and ramps. With origins dating back to 1965 and a diversified portfolio of heritage and modern brands, Bravo has consistently demonstrated its ability to merge authentic sporting credibility with mass-market accessibility. The Company's strategic brand architecture spans legacy names that shaped entire sports categories, such as Kryptonics and Nutcase, and trend-driven contemporary brands like Circle Society and Pulse Scooters.Bravo’s products cater to multiple demographics—youth entry-level riders, performance-driven athletes, fashion-forward lifestyle consumers, and urban commuters—creating a broad and resilient market position. Its brands have historically been distributed across mass retail, specialty sports outlets, and e-commerce platforms. Today, Bravo has transitioned to a direct-to-consumer and digital-first strategy, enhancing brand presentation, pricing control, and consumer engagement.The Company’s market influence has been reinforced through licensing partnerships with leading entertainment brands including Disney and Marvel, enabling recurring product refresh cycles aligned with film and media releases. This blend of heritage, cultural relevance, and technical expertise positions Bravo as one of the most credible and trusted companies in the global action sports industry.Available AssetsThe Bravo (Lockstock Collective) Brand PortfolioBravo has established itself as a trusted and forward-thinking brand group in the global action sports space. Its brand ecosystem spans protective gear, skateboards, scooters, ramps, and helmets, serving multiple consumer segments while retaining cultural credibility. The portfolio includes:• Nutcase– Helmets combining expressive design with MIPS safety technology.• SixSixOne(661) – Premium protective gear for motocross, BMX, and mountain biking.• Kryptonics– A heritage skateboard brand recognized for pioneering urethane wheel technology.• Circle Society– Fashion-forward roller skates appealing to lifestyle consumers.• Ten Eighty RAMPS– Modular ramps for skateboarding, BMX, and scooters.• Pulse– Scooters, skateboards, in-line skates, and youth mobility products.• Speed Demons– Skateboards recognized for performance and accessibility.TrademarksBravo Highline LLC’s trademark portfolio spans multiple jurisdictions including the US, EU, UK, Australia, and Asia-Pacific. It includes registered marks for Kryptonics, Pulse, SixSixOne, Nutcase, Circle Society, Ten Eighty, and Speed Demons. These marks cover helmets, protective gear, scooters, skateboards, ramps, apparel, and accessories, ensuring robust global brand protection.Technology (as applicable)Bravo has developed and integrated a range of proprietary design and safety technologies across its product portfolio. These include advancements in helmet safety (with MIPS integration), ramp modularity, scooter folding mechanisms, and polyurethane wheel engineering. Together, these innovations strengthen Bravo’s reputation for delivering products that balance safety, performance, and affordability. Technology includes:• Technical packs, drawings, and product specifications• Bill of Materials and production manuals• Testing protocols and certifications• Image libraries and packaging artworkDomain Names & Website ContentThe Company maintains rights in multiple brand-related domain names, including proprietary websites and e-commerce platforms for Nutcase, 661, Kryptonics, Circle Society, Pulse, and other brands. These websites host brand content, product catalogs, and direct-to-consumer sales channels, representing valuable digital storefronts.Social Media AccountsThe Bravo (Lockstock Collective) Brands maintain active social media accounts across Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube, representing significant consumer engagement channels. These accounts provide established digital communities that amplify marketing reach and brand advocacy.Client & Prospective Client DataThe Company’s consumer data includes details of direct purchasers through its DTC e-commerce platforms, as well as prospective consumer segments identified through digital campaigns, influencer collaborations, and retail partnerships. This first-party data provides a strong foundation for targeted marketing, cross-brand sales, and customer retention strategies.Contact for Bidder Inquiries and Due Diligence AccessAll parties interested in participating in the auction or receiving access to confidential due diligence materials must contact:Fallingst Technologies LLC27201 Puerta Real, Suite 300Mission Viejo, CA 92691project.support@fallingstcmg.comjoseph.hopkins@fallingstcmg.com (agent)Fallingst Technologies will coordinate all aspects of bidder registration, confidentiality agreements, access to the data room, and submission logistics.Sales ProcessOffers are due Friday 14 November 2025 at 2pm GMT.All expressions of interest and bids are to be directed in writing. A Bid Submission Form is available on request. Interested parties may contact the appointed agent to gain access to a virtual data room of further information, subject to signing a confidentiality agreement.Key Terms & ConditionsThe assets are offered for sale on an 'as-is, where-is' basis, without any warranties, expressed or implied. Interested parties are deemed to have conducted their own due diligence. VAT, if applicable, will be added to the purchase price. A non-refundable deposit of 20% will be payable within 48 hours of bid acceptance. A buyer’s premium of 10% of the sale price is payable by the winning bidder. Legal completion to occur within 5 business days of bid acceptance. Full Terms and Conditions apply.

