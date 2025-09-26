netWell Highlights Year-round, Affordable Healthcare Cost Sharing Ahead of 2025–26 Open Enrollment

netWell - Always Open Enrollment

As 2025–26 Open Enrollment nears, netWell highlights year-round, affordable healthcare cost sharing with trusted, values-based support.

Our mission is to provide an affordable and reliable solution that empowers families and individuals to take control of their healthcare.” — Bob Malone, CEO and Chairman of the Board at netWell™

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the 2025 Open Enrollment Period (OEP) approaches, many Americans are confronting the prospect of higher premiums and reduced options under traditional health insurance plans. In this environment, non-profit healthcare sharing ministries offer more flexible alternatives, combining affordable pricing, quality customer service, and innovative partnerships to make healthcare more accessible.This year’s Open Enrollment Period, running from November 1, 2025, to January 15, 2026, is the designated time for Americans to evaluate and enroll in traditional ACA-compliant health insurance. However, for those seeking a more flexible and cost-effective solution, healthcare sharing ministries like netWell™ offer a viable alternative with always-open enrollment, allowing new members to join at any time.“Our mission is to provide an affordable and reliable solution that empowers families and individuals to take control of their healthcare,” said Bob Malone, CEO and Chairman of the Board at netWell™. “Our consistent growth is a testament to the trust our members place in us. They see that we offer a real, values-based alternative that delivers on its promises of transparency, affordability, and excellent service.”How netWell supports membersnetWell's success is built on a foundation of key differentiators that address common pain points in the healthcare landscape:Predictable costs: Membership options are designed with clear, upfront Member Commitment Portions (MCPs) so out-of-pocket responsibilities are easier to plan.Quality Customer Service: Members consistently highlight the transparency, friendly service, and supportive community, often noting how netWell went above and beyond to help them navigate complex situations.Innovative Vendor Partnerships: To further enhance its value proposition, netWell™ has created strategic partnerships to provide additional benefits at no extra cost:- Goodbill: This partnership offers hospital bill negotiation services, helping to reduce out-of-pocket costs even for expenses not eligible for sharing. Goodbill’s experts review bills for errors and negotiate on behalf of members, potentially reducing costs by up to 95%.- Labcorp: As netWell’s exclusive national laboratory network provider, Labcorp offers an expansive network of over 2,000 patient service centers and a wide range of diagnostic services, combining convenience with affordability and quality.- netWell RX: This free drug program provides access to over 1,000 quality maintenance and urgent care medications, delivered directly to members' homes or available for quick pickup at over 70,000 retail pharmacies.Join the Winning Team Today!For families and individuals who are tired of the uncertainty and rising costs of traditional health care plans and hurdles, netWell™ provides a transparent, flexible, and values-based alternative. With its commitment to excellent customer service, competitive pricing, and a robust network of partners, netWell™ is a clear choice for those looking for an alternative healthcare cost solution.Compare before you decide. Join any time.About netWell™netWell™ is a federally recognized nonprofit 501(c)(3) healthcare sharing ministry (HCSM) committed to helping members navigate healthcare costs through a transparent, faith-based, and community-driven approach. netWell™ offers diverse membership options that enable members to share in each other's medical burdens while receiving care tailored to their unique needs.With a focus on affordability, flexibility, and faith, netWell™ provides an alternative to traditional healthcare coverage that protects individuals and families at reasonable rates.To learn more about netWell™, please visit our website All programs and services are subject to terms and conditions. Membership options vary; details can be found at www.netwell.com

