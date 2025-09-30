Pont and Miri AI Unveil 'Joy,' Turning Pharmacy Benefits Into Whole-Person Wellness

New partnership helps employers cut pharmacy costs by up to 50%

With Joy, we’re showing what’s possible when advanced AI helps employees make smarter daily choices, manage medications more effectively, and unlock truly impactful, low-cost care.” — Tyler Miller, Co-Founder of Pont

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pont , a smarter pharmacy benefits platform built to reduce costs and improve outcomes, today announced a partnership with Miri AI, a leading provider of AI-powered behavioral coaching tools. Through this collaboration, Pont has launched Joy, a fully integrated AI wellness companion that turns traditional pharmacy benefits into a whole-person health experience.Joy combines the best of both worlds: Pont’s AI for smarter medication management—providing reminders, OTC and supplement recommendations—and Miri AI’s behavioral engine for real-time coaching, meal logging, hydration, and movement nudges. Together, they create a 360° wellness companion that can manage prescriptions and support daily choices in one place. The result is a single, always-on solution that makes staying healthy simple, seamless, and sustainable.“In healthcare today, people know the cost of everything but the value of nothing,” said Tyler Miller, Co-Founder of Pont. “We’re obsessing over price points while overlooking the transformative potential of AI-driven solutions. With Joy, we’re showing what’s possible when AI helps employees make smarter daily choices, manage medications more effectively, and unlock truly impactful, low-cost care.”Pont’s next-gen pharmacy platform is already proven to save self-funded employers 25–50% on medications, deliver home delivery with zero co-pays, and bring clarity with fully transparent pricing. With Joy, Pont now strengthens those savings with engagement and adherence support that drives long-term results.Amy Kelly, CEO and Co-Founder of Miri AI, added: “Behavior change is the missing link in most wellness programs. By uniting our AI strengths, Pont is transforming pharmacy benefits into something far greater—an experience that makes daily health choices easier, more consistent, and more effective.”The rollout requires no extra apps, logins, or fees. For employers, it means a benefit that saves money while boosting employee satisfaction and retention. For employees, it’s a seamless way to feel supported in their health journey, every day.To learn more about Pont, visit www.pontrx.com . For more on Miri AI, visit www.miri.ai

