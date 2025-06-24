MOOV Health & Wellness Partners with Miri AI to Expand Scalable, Whole-Person Virtual Care

Revolutionary AI-Powered Coaching Experience Now Live for MOOV Patients, Supporting Behavior Change Across Physical, Mental, and Metabolic Health

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MOOV Health & Wellness , physician-led, wellness studios created by Vituity to help people outpace aging through pioneering solutions and physician-led expertise today announced its partnership with Miri AI , a leading provider of AI-powered behavioral coaching tools . Through this collaboration, MOOV has launched a fully branded, Miri-powered AI coaching app to support patients beyond the visit—without adding clinical burden or requiring custom tech development.The new MOOV AI Coach, powered by Miri, activates post-visit to help patients stay accountable, make healthier decisions, and adopt lasting lifestyle changes across nutrition and wellness. The app is deeply aligned with MOOV’s mission of delivering whole-person care and improving outcomes across diverse patient populations.“MOOV is committed to closing the gap between clinical guidance and real-life behavior,” said Dr. Bobbie Kumar, Director of Clinical Transformation at Inflect Health. “With Miri AI’s white-labeled AI solution, we’re able to extend care outside the studio in a personalized, scalable, and cost-effective way—within weeks, not months.”The app rollout was completed in under three weeks and is fully integrated into MOOVs patient journey. Patients now benefit from real-time support tailored to their goals, delivered under the MOOV brand and voice.“We’re proud to power MOOV’s next chapter in whole-person care,” said Amy Kelly, CEO and Co-founder of Miri AI. “This partnership reflects what’s possible when innovation meets clinical excellence—giving patients the daily reinforcement they need to follow through on care plans and thrive.”To learn more about MOOV Health & Wellness, visit www.moov.health For more on Miri AI, visit www.miri.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.