Edamam Launches a Vision API to Provide Accurate Nutrition for Photos of Meals

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edamam, the leading provider of food and nutrition data solutions for business in the health, wellness, and food sectors, released today a new product to help produce accurate nutrition information from photos dishes and meals. The new solution leverages the image recognition capabilities of large language models and marries them with Edamam’s highly accurate Nutrition Analysis API. Each image is processed to produce the ingredients in the photographed meal with estimated quantities for each ingredient. Edamam then analyzes the ingredients and tags the meal for over 160 nutrients, all allergens, and most lifestyle diets.

“We saw substantial growth in customers of our Nutrition Analysis API, who had this exact use case. So, we built an end-to-end solution to save clients the need to create integrations of LLM output with our solution for highly accurate nutrition tagging,” explained Victor Penev, the Edamam’s Founder and CEO.

The new product by Edamam expands the toolset of companies building food logging or diet management solutions, by allowing them to directly link the camera or photo library of a smart phone to an API that correctly analyzes in detail the nutrition of the photographed dish. Unlike the nutrition that one can obtain through LLMs, Edamam’s solution employs a tested product with high accuracy and data that far exceeds the standard macronutrient-only results.

“We aim to make it very easy for health and wellness companies to build intuitive and accurate diet management solutions,” added Victor Penev.

Edamam’s new vision API will be bundled with the company’s existing Food Database API and will not be offered as a standalone product. Together with the ability to look up foods with nutrient information and the processing of natural language via text or voice, the new capability covers almost 100% of possible ways people log food. As each image is processed through a LLM, pricing for the new product will be driven by usage.

About Edamam

Edamam organizes the world’s food knowledge and provides nutrition data services and value-added solutions to health, wellness, and food businesses. Using a proprietary semantic technology platform, it delivers real-time nutrition analysis and diet recommendations via APIs. Edamam’s technology helps customers answer their clients’ perennial question: “What should I eat?”

Edamam’s partners and clients include Nestle, Amazon, Microsoft, The Food Network, The New York Times, Hearst, and Barilla. For more information, please visit www.edamam.com or developer.edamam.com.

