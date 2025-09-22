Edamam Recognized as Quarterfinalist for the 2025 Digital Health Hub Foundation: Digital Health Awards Submit the full text of any recipe or ingredient list. Edamam will extract the full nutrition and ingredient data from the text. No more need to spend hours entering your recipes line by line. The nutrition analysis takes less than a second! The Recipe Search API provides access to either Web Recipe Content or to Edamam owned recipe content WWeb Recipe content includes over 2 million recipes obtained from the public web and Edamam does not own license for those recipes. Attribution to the

Edamam is among sixteen rising star quarterfinalists in the Prevention and Wellness category of the Digital Health Awards.

Edamam’s mission is to help everyone on the planet make the right food choices and live and healthy lives.” — Victor Penev

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edamam is thrilled to announce its selection as a quarterfinalist for the prestigious 2025 Digital Health Hub Foundation: Digital Health Awards. Edamam was chosen as a quarterfinalist for the Prevention and Wellness, Rising Star Category.

This recognition highlights the company's dedication to helping people everywhere make the right food choices and live longer and healthier lives. The Digital Health Hub Awards celebrate organizations that demonstrate excellence in leveraging digital advancements to enhance healthcare services and patient outcomes. As a quarterfinalist, Edamam stands out for its commitment to preventing or curing chronic conditions with the best of all medicine – food.

This recognition highlights Edamam for its significant contributions to advancing health and longevity through healthier eating. The Digital Health Hub Foundation Awards honor organizations making strides in improving healthcare speed, efficiency and equity with their digital innovations. Being named a quarterfinalist reflects Edamam’s commitment to driving meaningful change in the healthcare landscape.

“At Edamam, we believe that people can live to 120 without chronic conditions and mental illness, if they eat right. Edamam’s mission is to help everyone on the planet make the right food choices and live and healthy lives is driven by this belief.”

Out of a substantial pool of over 1,800 submissions, only the most promising 16 quarterfinalists per category, per track have advanced to this stage.

“The 2025 Awards have once again raised the bar, drawing an unprecedented range of global submissions that highlight the rapid evolution of AI and impact of digital health. Congratulations to all of our quarterfinalists for pushing the boundaries of what’s possible and driving meaningful change in healthcare,” said Mark H. Goldstein, Chairman of the Digital Health Hub Foundation.

Finalists will be announced October 4, 2025.

About Edamam

Edamam organizes the world’s food knowledge and provides nutrition data services and value-added solutions to health, wellness, and food businesses. Using a proprietary semantic technology platform, it delivers real-time nutrition analysis and diet recommendations via APIs. Edamam’s technology helps customers answer their clients’ perennial question: “What should I eat?”

Edamam’s partners and clients include Nestle, Amazon, Microsoft, The Food Network, The New York Times, Hearst, Noom, Virta Health, and Barilla. For more information, please visit www.edamam.com or developer.edamam.com.

Edamam's products include a Nutrition Analysis API, a Recipe Search API, and a Food Database API.

About Digital Health Hub Foundation:

Our mission is to help the world’s next best innovative healthcare companies scale and grow. Founded in 2017, on the campus of UCSF in San Francisco, our now 30,000 member community consists of thousands of early-to late-stage healthcare companies and highly qualified healthcare industry providers, payors, experts, mentors, investors, clinicians and researchers who participate in our annual awards ceremony where we bring together

the industry to honor and validate the best of the best and celebrate the technological advances in healthcare and the impact it has.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.