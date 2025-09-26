Metz Lewis Brodman Must O’Keefe and Attorney John Lewis Join Forces with Collective 54

Collective 54 Logo Metz Lewis Brodman Must O’Keefe Logo

Ecosystem consolidates around category leader Collective 54, delivering time and cost savings to members.

This community represents the highest standard of firm leadership, and our partnership will allow us to bring practical, world‑class corporate and estate planning solutions to Collective 54 members.” — John Lewis, Metz Lewis Brodman Must O’Keefe LLC

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collective 54 today announced a strategic partnership with Metz Lewis Brodman Must O’Keefe LLC and distinguished attorney John Lewis. This collaboration marks another milestone in the consolidation of the boutique professional services ecosystem around Collective 54’s category‑leading platform.“Collective 54 curates ecosystem partners who embody legal and business sophistication our members need,” said Jeff Klaumann, President of Collective 54. “Partnering with Metz Lewis and John Lewis allows us to confidently offer deep corporate, succession, tax, and M&A expertise to streamline member access to solutions that would otherwise take weeks to identify.”“I am honored to join Collective 54 and align Metz Lewis with this network of boutique firm founders,” said John Lewis. “This community represents the highest standard for service‑firm leadership, and our partnership will allow us to bring practical, world‑class corporate and estate planning solutions to Collective 54 members.”Metz Lewis is a Pittsburgh-based full-service business law firm recognized for its solutions-driven approach across industries, including corporate, M&A, tax, trusts & estates, litigation, and IP.Metz Lewis Brodman Must O’Keefe LLC is a business-savvy, full-service law firm based in Pittsburgh, serving clients across the U.S. with deep expertise in corporate transactions, M&A, trusts & estates, tax planning, litigation, and more. www.metzlewis.com Collective 54 is the world’s leading community for founders of boutique professional services firms. Leveraging proprietary insights from 4,000 founder interviews, 2,000 coaching sessions, and 52 successful exits, Collective 54 delivers curated knowledge, peer networks, and ecosystem partnerships to help members grow, scale, and exit successfully. www.collective54.com

