Metz Lewis Brodman Must O’Keefe and Attorney John Lewis Join Forces with Collective 54
Ecosystem consolidates around category leader Collective 54, delivering time and cost savings to members.
“Collective 54 curates ecosystem partners who embody legal and business sophistication our members need,” said Jeff Klaumann, President of Collective 54. “Partnering with Metz Lewis and John Lewis allows us to confidently offer deep corporate, succession, tax, and M&A expertise to streamline member access to solutions that would otherwise take weeks to identify.”
“I am honored to join Collective 54 and align Metz Lewis with this network of boutique firm founders,” said John Lewis. “This community represents the highest standard for service‑firm leadership, and our partnership will allow us to bring practical, world‑class corporate and estate planning solutions to Collective 54 members.”
Metz Lewis is a Pittsburgh-based full-service business law firm recognized for its solutions-driven approach across industries, including corporate, M&A, tax, trusts & estates, litigation, and IP.
About Metz Lewis Brodman Must O’Keefe
Metz Lewis Brodman Must O’Keefe LLC is a business-savvy, full-service law firm based in Pittsburgh, serving clients across the U.S. with deep expertise in corporate transactions, M&A, trusts & estates, tax planning, litigation, and more. www.metzlewis.com
About Collective 54
Collective 54 is the world’s leading community for founders of boutique professional services firms. Leveraging proprietary insights from 4,000 founder interviews, 2,000 coaching sessions, and 52 successful exits, Collective 54 delivers curated knowledge, peer networks, and ecosystem partnerships to help members grow, scale, and exit successfully. www.collective54.com
