Governor Mills Cuts Ribbon at Maine's First Amazon Delivery Station

Governor also visits several communities in the Saint John Valley and Twin Rivers Paper Company to mark its 100th year of papermaking in Madawaska

Caribou, MAINE-- Governor Janet Mills today cut the ribbon on a new Amazon delivery warehouse in Caribou, the company's first official facility in Maine.

The new Amazon warehouse supports deliveries within a four-hour drive of Caribou, including Bangor and most of eastern Maine, and will improve last-mile delivery across northern Maine while creating new economic opportunities in the region.

"Aroostook County is close to my heart. My grandparents were potato farmers in Ashland, and I spent a lot of time here growing up. Today, I am proud of the work that my Administration has done to strengthen rural Maine, including the County, and I am thrilled to welcome Amazon's investment into our state. They have picked a great place," said Governor Mills. "We will continue to encourage investments that support the livelihoods of Maine families, especially in rural Maine, and that expand job opportunities and strengthen our economy."

"This completion of the Amazon operational facility is a signal of confidence in Caribou and a signal of the potential of Maine's rural economy," said Patrick Woodcock, President and CEO of the Maine State Chamber of Commerce. "We appreciate Governor Mills' continued focus on economic development in rural Maine, and the work of her economic development commissioners to ensure Maine businesses have the tools -- from broadband, infrastructure, and state of the art logistics -- to reach customers and compete globally. We welcome Amazon's investment and what it represents for Maine's economy."

Following the ribbon cutting, Governor Mills met with Rep. Tim Guerrette, R-Caribou, and many other local government leaders, farmers, businesses, and community leaders while traveling through the Saint John Valley.

In Van Buren, the Governor met with Town Manager Luke Dyer to hear more about ongoing revitalization efforts in the community, including transforming undeveloped space into community gardens, installing public art, restoring downtown buildings, and making transportation improvements.

In Madawaska, the Governor visited several local downtown businesses, had lunch with Town Manager David Daigle and former senator Judy Paradis, and visited Twin Rivers Paper Company, which this year is marking 100 years of papermaking in the Saint John Valley. Today, the mill makes more than 340,000 tons of specialty paper for both consumer and commercial uses.

In Fort Kent, the Governor visited Bouchard Family Farms, a renowned producer of flour for ployes which has been impacted by the presence of spruce budworm, the most damaging forest insect in Maine and North America. This past March, Governor Mills signed a balanced budget bill into law that included funding to protect Maine forests from spruce budworm damage.

The Governor also visited with local businesses in Fort Kent and nursing and legal aid training clinics at the University of Maine at Fort Kent, which were supported by the Governor's Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan. She also dined with town officials at the Swamp Buck restaurant.

Today's visits were the latest by Governor Mills around the state to hear from local business and civic leaders. Yesterday, the Governor visited Brunswick to participate in the groundbreaking for an expansion by Mölnlycke, a global medical products company at Brunswick Landing.

The $135 million project is supported by Governor's new Dirigo Business Incentive Program. This year, more than 90 businesses across the state have been approved for the program and are collectively planning for an estimated $800 million in capital investments in Maine over the next five years.

Last week, the Governor visited several communities in Waldo County, Westbrook and Windham in Cumberland County, Dover-Foxcroft in Piscataquis County and the Katahdin region in Penobscot County.

In past weeks, she has visited Waterville and Gardiner in Kennebec County, Bangor in Penobscot County, and Sanford and Arundel in York County.