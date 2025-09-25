Jacquin’s Introduces Corporate Gifting Program Highlighting Philadelphia-Made Spirits

Union-made, family-owned, and Philadelphia proud—Jacquin’s introduces curated corporate gifts with custom spirit selections.

Jacquin’s has been part of Philadelphia’s story for generations, and this program celebrates that heritage while helping companies thank their teams in a meaningful way.” — John Cooper, Owner and CEO

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jacquin’s, Philadelphia’s own union-made and family-owned spirits house, is proud to announce the launch of its new Corporate Gifting Program. For more than a century, Jacquin’s has been crafting spirits in Pennsylvania, and this tradition now extends to a curated selection of gifts designed for employees, clients, and partners.The program showcases a variety of locally made offerings, including:- The Roaster’s Daughter Espresso Martini- Jacquin’s Rock & Rye- Pennsylvania Dutch Egg Nog- Union Forge VodkaEach bottle represents both quality craftsmanship and a taste of Philadelphia pride - making them a memorable way for companies to show appreciation.To add an extra personal touch, select bottles are available with custom labels, allowing businesses to create a truly unique gift experience.“Jacquin’s has been part of Philadelphia’s story for generations, and this program celebrates that heritage while helping companies thank their teams in a meaningful way,” said John Cooper, Owner and CEO.The Jacquin’s Corporate Gifting Program is now available to explore and order.Learn more here: https://www.jacquins.com/corporate-gifting

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.