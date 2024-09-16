St. Dalfour Fruit Spreads Announce Exclusive Collaboration with "Emily in Paris"

A Limited Edition St. Dalfour Gift Set Inspired by the Hit Series Emily in Paris

MARMANDE, FRANCE, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / --St. Dalfour, the renowned French brand known for its premium fruit spreads, is excited to announce an exclusive collaboration with Paramount Consumer Products for the popular series "Emily in Paris," created by Executive Producer Darren Star (Beverly Hills, 90210, Sex and the City, Younger), produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, and streaming on Netflix. This collaboration brings together the sophistication of French culture and the charm of the hit show to create a unique limited edition gift set.To celebrate the charm and allure of "Emily in Paris," St. Dalfour has curated an exclusive gift box set that beautifully marries the elegance of French heritage with the show's chic style. The St. Dalfour x "Emily in Paris" gift set features three of St. Dalfour’s most beloved fruit spread flavors, a beautifully crafted spoon, and a delicious crepe recipe that fans can find on the back of the package. This set embodies the essence of Parisian elegance and culinary delight, making it a perfect gift for fans of the series and lovers of fine French cuisine alike.The partnership between St. Dalfour Fruit Spread and “Emily in Paris” is set to captivate audiences by blending the timeless elegance of French cuisine with the modern, chic style of the show, creating a delightful experience that brings the essence of Paris into every home.The limited-edition St. Dalfour x "Emily in Paris" gift set will be available for purchase starting September 12 exclusively on the St. Dalfour website. With its elegant design and gourmet appeal, this set is expected to be a must-have for fans of the show and food enthusiasts alike.For more information about St. Dalfour please visit www.stdalfour.com . Season 4, Part 1 of “Emily in Paris” is streaming on Netflix now.About St. Dalfour: St Dalfour has been producing premium fruit spreads for over 30 years. Their commitment to using only the finest, all-natural ingredients has made them a favorite among food enthusiasts worldwide. St Dalfour products are renowned for their exceptional taste, purity, and quality, offering a taste of France to consumers in over 100 countries.About Paramount Consumer ProductsParamount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by a diverse slate of consumer brands, Paramount Consumer Products’ portfolio is based on content from platforms including Paramount+, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), cable networks (including MTV, Nickelodeon and Showtime), and Paramount Pictures. Additionally, the division operates Paramount Game Studios. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, Paramount Consumer Products is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world’s most beloved, iconic franchises. To view our range of consumer products and Paramount branded apparel, visit ParamountShop.com.

