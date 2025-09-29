UFA Opens New Petroleum Cardlock at Saskatchewan’s Global Transportation Hub

Aerial View of GTH UFA Cardlock

UFA Celebrates Investment at Grand Opening Event with Remarks From Key Government Officials and Industry Leaders.

The GTH UFA Cardlock strengthens our ability to deliver reliable fuel solutions to commercial customers operating in one of the province’s most vital logistics corridors.” — Fred Thun, President and CEO, UFA

CALGARY, CANADA, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UFA Co-operative (“UFA”) is fuelling growth in Western Canada with the official opening of its newest Petroleum Cardlock at Saskatchewan’s Global Transportation Hub (“GTH”), strategically located on Regina’s western edge. Today’s Grand Opening Event welcomes UFA leadership, government officials, industry stakeholders, and members of the commercial transportation and agri-business sectors, marking a major milestone in UFA’s commitment to serving commercial customers across the province.As an inland port authority, the GTH is designed to meet the needs of warehousing, logistics, and transportation operations, all of which will require access to a convenient fuelling option for their commercial trucking fleets. The new UFA Cardlock supports the continued growth of the industries operating within the hub, ensuring the co-operative remains responsive to the evolving needs of these sectors.The GTH UFA Cardlock features select high-speed pump lanes with satellites, wide lanes, and a spacious parking lot equipped with overnight amenities, including modern shower and washroom facilities. Additionally, we offer DEF, UFA and Shell-branded lubricants, along with DieselexGold, a premium fuel designed to enhance efficiency and performance.“This is a proud moment for UFA and a significant investment in our future in Saskatchewan,” said Fred Thun, President and CEO at UFA. “The GTH UFA Cardlock strengthens our ability to deliver reliable fuel solutions to commercial customers operating in one of the province’s most vital logistics corridors. It reflects our commitment to supporting industry growth while staying true to our co-operative values, providing dependable service, building strong relationships and reinvesting in the communities we serve.”The event will also feature remarks from the Honourable David Marit, Minister of Highways, Minister of SaskBuilds and Procurement, and Minister responsible for the Global Transportation Hub Authority, who highlights the importance of infrastructure investment in supporting the province’s economic growth.“UFA’s investment in the Global Transportation Hub is a testament to the strength and potential of Saskatchewan’s transportation and logistics sector,” said Minister Marit. “This new site will play a vital role in fuelling the movement of goods and supporting the businesses that drive our economy forward.”Dan Hersche, CEO of the GTH commented: “The new Cardlock strengthens the infrastructure that supports our province’s growing logistics, transportation, and agri-food sectors. We’re proud to welcome UFA to the GTH and look forward to the value this partnership brings to our commercial and agricultural communities.”UFA is also pleased to announce Laureen Kent as the GTH UFA Cardlock Site Supervisor. With over a decade of experience in the agriculture industry and strong ties to Saskatchewan, Laureen brings valuable leadership and community insight to the role.The new UFA Cardlock at GTH is fully operational and ready to provide reliable fuel access to a growing customer base that supports the region’s logistics, transportation, and agriculture sectors, reinforcing UFA’s commitment to serving agricultural communities and delivering long-term value to the province. The formal speaking program begins at 11:00 a.m, today, September 29, 2025, at the UFA GTH Cardlock. Media are invited for interviews and photo opportunities following the program.

