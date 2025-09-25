New World Screwworm: Information for Animal Owners

The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) is reaching out to Oregon animal owners, livestock producers and veterinarians to share important information about a serious pest called New World Screwworm (NWS). New World screwworm is not currently found in the United States, but we are asking animal owners and veterinarians to be on the lookout for possible NWS infestations in animals—especially when traveling or receiving animals from affected regions.

What is New World Screwworm?

New World screwworm (NWS) is a type of parasitic fly that lays its eggs in open wounds or body openings (eyes, nose, mouth, etc.) of warm-blooded animals, including livestock, pets, wildlife, occasionally birds, and in rare cases, people.

When the eggs hatch, the larvae (maggots) burrow into the flesh like screws, hence the name, and feed on living tissue.

This causes painful, dangerous infections called myiasis.

NWS may be fatal if left untreated.

Where is NWS Found?

NWS is mostly found in Central and South America and some Caribbean islands. The United States eradicated it decades ago, but travelers can bring it back unknowingly. Recently NWS has been moving northward through Central America and was found in Mexico in 2024. On September 21, 2025 the USDA announced the detection of NWS in the Mexican state of Nuevo León, less than 70 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border.

What to Look For

The best way to keep screwworms out of the United States is to prevent their introduction. Animal owners and veterinarians should watch for signs of NWS in pets and livestock, including:

Irritated or depressed behavior

Loss of appetite

Head shaking

Smell of decaying flesh

Presence of maggots in wounds

Isolation from other animals or people

What to Do if You Suspect NWS

Immediately report any suspicious wounds, maggots, or infestations to your local veterinarian or the Oregon State Veterinarian’s office at 503-986-4711.

Veterinarians will help identify, remove, and appropriately treat NWS infestations.

How to Prevent NWS

Watch for and report any signs of NWS in your pets and livestock.

If you're traveling with animals to areas where screwworms are found, ensure animals and vehicles are inspected for NWS flies and larvae before returning to the United States.

For More NWS Information

El Departamento de Agricultura de Oregón (ODA en inglés) se está comunicando con los dueños de animales, productores de ganado y veterinarios de Oregón para compartir información importante sobre una plaga grave llamada gusano barrenador del Nuevo Mundo (NWS en inglés). El gusano barrenador del Nuevo Mundo no se encuentra actualmente en los Estados Unidos, pero pedimos a los dueños de animales y veterinarios que estén atentos a posibles infestaciones del NWS en animales, especialmente cuando viajen o reciban animales de las regiones afectadas.

¿Qué es el gusano barrenador del Nuevo Mundo?

El gusano barrenador del Nuevo Mundo (NWS) es un tipo de mosca parásita que pone sus huevos en heridas abiertas o aberturas corporales (ojos, nariz, boca, etc.) de animales de sangre caliente, incluidos ganado, mascotas, vida silvestre, ocasionalmente aves y, en casos raros, personas.

Cuando los huevos eclosionan, las larvas (gusanos) se entierran en la carne como tornillos, de ahí el nombre, y se alimentan de tejido vivo.

Esto causa infecciones dolorosas y peligrosas llamadas miasis.

El NWS puede ser fatal si no se trata.

¿Dónde se encuentra el NWS?

El NWS se encuentra principalmente en América Central y del Sur y algunas islas del Caribe. Estados Unidos lo erradicó hace décadas, pero los viajeros pueden traerlo de vuelta sin saberlo. Recientemente, el NWS se ha estado moviendo hacia el norte a través de América Central y se encontró en México en 2024. El 21 de septiembre de 2025, el USDA anunció la detección de NWS en el estado mexicano de Nuevo León, a menos de 70 millas de la frontera entre Estados Unidos y México.

Qué buscar

La mejor manera de mantener los gusanos barrenadores fuera de los Estados Unidos es evitar su introducción. Los dueños de animales y los veterinarios deben estar atentos a los signos de NWS en mascotas y ganado, que incluyen:

Comportamiento irritado o deprimido

Pérdida de apetito

Sacudiendo la cabeza

Olor a carne en descomposición

Presencia de gusanos en heridas

Aislamiento de otros animales o personas

Qué hacer si sospecha del NWS

Informe de inmediato cualquier herida, gusanos o infestaciones sospechosas a su veterinario local o a la oficina del veterinario del estado de Oregón al 503-986-4711.

Los veterinarios ayudarán a identificar, eliminar y tratar adecuadamente las infestaciones del NWS.

Cómo prevenir el NWS

Esté atento e informe cualquier signo de NWS en sus mascotas y ganado.

Si viaja con animales a áreas donde se encuentran gusanos barrenadores, asegúrese de que los animales y los vehículos sean inspeccionados en busca de moscas y larvas del NWS antes de regresar a los Estados Unidos.

Para obtener más información sobre el NWS