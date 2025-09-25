Oregon Heritage Commission launches public survey to learn how Oregonians participate in and value heritage activities across the state

The Oregon Heritage Commission is updating the Oregon Heritage Plan to strengthen heritage efforts across the state and lay the foundation for the Commission’s priorities over the next five years. To help inform the plan, the Commission has launched a statewide public survey to understand the heritage values that Oregonians hold and how they participate in heritage-related activities across the state.

The survey is open to the public until October 27 and is available in English and Spanish.

“This public survey is an opportunity to learn how Oregonians across the state engage with Oregon’s story through places, traditions, cultural materials, experiences, and more. We want to hear why these resources are important to Oregonians and what would make them more accessible,” said Commission Coordinator Katie Henry.

In addition to the public survey results, the plan will be informed by discussions with Oregon’s heritage preservation community and the results of the results of the 2024 Oregon Heritage Vitality Study. For more information on the planning process, please visit this Oregon Heritage Website.

The updated plan is expected to be open for public comment in early 2026. The final plan is expected to be adopted by the Heritage Commission in April 2026 at the 2026 Oregon Heritage Conference in Woodburn.

About the Oregon Heritage Commission

The Oregon Heritage Commission is a group of leaders from across the state that works collaboratively to champion resources, recognition, and funding for preserving and interpreting Oregon’s past. Founded in 1995 by the Legislature, the Heritage Commission is comprised of nine gubernatorial appointments and nine ex-officio members. The Commission is designated in ORS 358.570-595 as the primary agency for coordination of heritage activities in Oregon. More information on the Commission’s website.