Central Oregon event offers workers, employers tools to build safer, healthier construction sites; register now for the January 2026 Mid-Oregon Construction Safety Summit

A two-day training conference in Bend will offer safety and health training for workers in the residential, commercial, and industrial construction industries, as well as insights for employers about how to address hazards. The Mid-Oregon Construction Safety Summit, held Monday-Tuesday, Jan. 26-27, 2026, will engage attendees about everything from fall protection, ladders, and scaffolds to excavations, electrical systems, and underground utilities.

The event will feature the OSHA 10-hour training for construction, training in work zone safety and flagging, and first-responder training. Certifications and recertifications will be available. Attendees will have access to continuing education credits, including credits through Oregon’s Construction Contractors Board and Landscape Contractors Board.

Oregon Occupational Safety and Health (Oregon OSHA), a division of the Department of Consumer and Business Services, encourages employers and workers to attend the annual Mid-Oregon Construction Safety Summit at the Riverhouse Lodge Convention Center in Bend. Oregon OSHA is one of several partners sponsoring the event.

The event’s keynote presentation, “The Undeniable Appeal of Risk,” will be delivered by Rachel Walla-Housman, founder of Ally Safety. On Tuesday, Walla-Housman will explore the undeniable appeal of risk, misconceptions about it, and how understanding the misconceptions can lead to better risk-taking decisions.

The Mid-Oregon Construction Safety Summit’s sessions include:

Fall Protection/Prevention

Welding Safety

Underground Utility Safety

Incident Accident Investigation

Excavation Safety

Pre-task Plans

Energize Your Safety Committee

Construction A-Z

Electrical Safety for the Non-electrician

Employment Law

Substance Abuse in the Workplace

Mental Health Awareness

Safety and the Supervisor

Registration for the event’s preconference workshops (Monday) is $85. Conference registration (Tuesday) is $130. Registration for the OSHA 10-hour training for construction is $175 for both days. The cost of the first-aid workshop (Monday) is $100. Register at safetyseries.cventevents.com/summit26.

For more information, contact the Oregon OSHA Conference Section at 503-947-7411 or oregon.conferences@dcbs.oregon.gov. For information about upcoming safety conferences, visit Oregon OSHA’s online conferences page.

###

Oregon OSHA, a division of the Department of Consumer and Business Services, enforces the state's workplace safety and health rules and works to improve workplace safety and health for all Oregon workers. For more information, go to osha.oregon.gov.

The Department of Consumer and Business Services is Oregon's largest business regulatory and consumer protection agency. For more information, go to oregon.gov/dcbs.

Contact information

Aaron Corvin,

public information officer

971-718-6973

Aaron.corvin@dcbs.oregon.gov