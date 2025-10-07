AdvisoryHub Joins truCX White Label Program, Bringing Award-Winning AI Solutions to Customer Discovery

Transforming Customer Discovery with Data-Driven Intelligence and White Label Innovation

Almost every customer we introduce to the platform has the same reaction, they tell us how incredible and valuable it is to them as buyers.” — John Maylath

EXTON, PA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- truCX, the innovative technology discovery platform, has announced a new white label partnership with AdvisoryHub, a leading technology advisory firm and recent recipient of Avant Communications’ AI Solutions Partner of the Year award. AdvisoryHub, led by Managing Partner John Maylath, will now leverage truCX as its exclusive discovery engine for engaging with prospects and customers.This strategic move underscores AdvisoryHub’s commitment to harnessing AI-driven solutions to transform how organizations approach customer experience and overall technology innovation. By embedding truCX into its offerings under the AdvisoryHub brand, the firm is able to rapidly surface customer requirements, assess opportunities with precision, and provide clients with a clear blueprint for action, all in a fraction of the time compared to traditional methods."truCX has completely elevated how we engage with clients," said John Maylath, Managing Partner at AdvisoryHub. "Discovery used to be a fragmented, manual process. Now, we walk into every conversation equipped with data-rich insights that show clients exactly where to prioritize and invest. It’s not just more efficient, it’s transformative for the relationships we’re building."Building on their recent honor at Avant Communications’ Special Forces 2025 Conference, where they were named Top Trusted Advisor in Artificial Intelligence for the second consecutive year, AdvisoryHub’s launch on the truCX platform further underscores their leadership in harnessing advanced technologies to deliver tangible results. With truCX powering their discovery process , AdvisoryHub is setting a new benchmark for what clients should expect from advisory services."Almost every customer we introduce to the platform has the same reaction, they tell us how incredible and valuable it is to them as buyers. truCX gives them clarity and confidence in their decision-making, and that immediately strengthens the trust they place in AdvisoryHub. And with new readiness assessments and technology frameworks getting added daily to the platform, it’s getting us into more conversations where we can have a major impact" said Maylath.- AI-Powered Discovery: Replacing traditional manual processes with real-time, actionable intelligence that reduces discovery cycles by months.- Stronger Client Alignment: Clear visibility into customer needs, priorities, and sentiment—reducing misaligned investments and boosting adoption rates.- Accelerated ROI: Clients achieve measurable outcomes in weeks as compared to months using traditional methodologies.- Operational Efficiency: Streamlined discovery cycles that save both time and cost while accelerating engagements and opportunities.- Measurable Value: Clients receive consistent output based on their personalized insights- Market Differentiation: AdvisoryHub uniquely combines truCX innovation with award-winning advisory expertise, delivering a standard of measurable value and competitive advantage unmatched in the marketplace."We’re fired up to welcome AdvisoryHub into our white label program," said Richard Tarity, Founder and CEO of truCX. "Being named Avant’s AI Partner of the Year again proves they’re not just keeping up with change, they’re leading it. By combining that vision with truCX’s game changing discovery engine, AdvisoryHub is setting a new standard that every client will expect going forward. Advisors who ignore this shift risk being left behind, because the firms using truCX aren’t just winning deals, they’re taking market share."The truCX white label program empowers partners like AdvisoryHub to fully integrate the platform into their own service portfolio, maintaining their unique brand identity while benefiting from the speed, intelligence, and impact of truCX’s discovery engine.For more information about truCX and its white label program, please visit https://trucx.net/partnerships

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.