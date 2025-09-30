truCX Expands White Label Program with Elite CX, Revolutionizing Customer Discovery

The truCX white label program empowers trusted advisors like Elite CX to deliver branded CX discovery solutions. Elite CX leverages truCX’s AI-powered platform to deliver faster, data-driven insights for clients.

Giving Partners Full Control to Deliver Branded, Data-Driven Customer Experience and Technology Discovery

The introduction of truCX has been a complete game changer for us.” — Todd Gorringe

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- truCX, the groundbreaking technology discovery platform, today announced a new white label partnership with Elite CX, who is now leveraging truCX as their exclusive solution for conducting discovery with prospects and customers.This partnership marks a significant milestone in how Elite CX approaches customer discovery, replacing outdated, time-intensive methods with truCX’s AI-powered, data-driven platform . By integrating truCX into their operations under their own brand, Elite CX has transformed the way they uncover insights, prioritize initiatives, and deliver measurable CX impact for their clients."The introduction of truCX has been a complete game changer for us," said Todd Gorringe, President at Elite CX. "We can now uncover customer needs and requirements in real time, streamline discovery sessions, and immediately show our clients the value of their CX investments. What once took months of back-and-forth can now be done in days, with far greater accuracy and clarity."truCX’s white label program enables partners like Elite CX to seamlessly integrate the platform into their own service offerings, maintaining brand identity while benefiting from truCX’s advanced capabilities. This empowers trusted advisors, consultants, and technology providers to deliver discovery insights at scale, building stronger client relationships and accelerating decision-making."With truCX, we’re no longer guessing or relying on generic questionnaires. Every discovery conversation now produces clear, actionable intelligence that immediately elevates the value we bring to our clients. It’s given us confidence, speed, and a competitive edge we simply didn’t have before." said Dan Eyring, Managing Partner, at Elite CX.Key Benefits Experienced by Elite CX:• Efficiency Gains: Discovery cycles reduced from months to days.• Deeper Insights: Clear visibility into customer priorities, sentiment, and pain points.• Competitive Advantage: Offering a modern, branded solution that sets them apart in the marketplace.• Revenue Impact: Faster alignment with customer needs and priorities, leading to accelerated CX engagements and stronger ROI."This partnership validates the power of our white label program and highlights the true impact of putting discovery back into the hands of trusted advisors," said Richard Tarity, Founder and CEO of truCX. "We’re thrilled to see Elite CX embrace this opportunity to redefine how CX discovery is done, and to give their customers a transformative experience."The truCX white label program is part of the company’s mission to establish a new CX discovery standard for consultants , advisors, and solution providers worldwide. For more information about truCX and its white label program, please visit https://trucx.net/partnerships/

