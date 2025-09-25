Executive Coach, Award-Winning Author Debuts Groundbreaking 2nd Book in Sold-Out Los Angeles Launch Event Sunday

Dr. Nicole Yeldell Butts

“SHIFT: A Transformational Journey From Playing Small to Unapologetically Thriving” on sale now worldwide

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Best-selling and award-winning author, executive coach and keynote speaker Dr. Nicole Yeldell Butts will celebrate the launch of her second book this Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, at a sold-out event that will include a book reading, fireside chat interview by a well-known entertainment attorney, and audience Q&A.Dr. Butts’ highly-anticipated second book, “SHIFT: A Transformational Journey From Playing Small to Unapologetically Thriving,” is now on sale worldwide in paperback and ebook formats.“When women shrink, the world gets smaller. SHIFT is my love letter to high-achieving women whose lives look successful on paper but don’t feel right in their soul,” said Dr. Nicole Yeldell Butts,the founder and CEO of NLYB Solutions, a coaching and consulting firm that helps leaders and women navigate personal and organizational transformation.“It’s both an invitation to remember who you are and a roadmap to reconnect with your vision and rise into the life you were always meant to live—fully aligned and unapologetically thriving. When we remember who we are—and choose to become her fully—the world shifts.”The book launch event, at AC Hotel by Marriott in El Segundo, CA, will bring together executives, business leaders, authors and passionate readers. Registration is now closed.Dr. Butts’ latest book is both an inspiring origin story and a practical roadmap for personal transformation, written for high-achieving women who are ready to step fully into their power. The book offers women a pathway to recognize the ways they have been shrinking, confront the fears that hold them back, and intentionally design lives rooted in clarity, alignment, authenticity, and unapologetic thriving.Immediately after Sunday’s book launch event, Dr. Butts will begin a nationwide tour of keynote presentations and workshops for women’s groups. A companion guide and journal to the book will be released upon the conclusion of the book tour.About the AuthorDr. Nicole Yeldell Butts is an executive coach, transformational speaker, and organizational culture strategist with over 20 years of leadership experience across industries. As founder and CEO of NLYB Solutions, a coaching and consulting and consulting firm, she helps leaders and women navigate personal and organizational transformation with clarity and confidence. A Hustle & Heart Award–winning author, her work blends storytelling, strategy, and soul. Her publications include a chapter in The New C-Suite: Civil Leadership in Action and her first solo book, SHIFT: A Five-Step Framework for Transforming Organizational Culture Media Contact:For media inquiries, interview request, or speaking engagements, please visitEmail: Contact@NicoleButts.comPhone: 310-743-7054Learn more at www.nicolebutts.com and connect with Dr. Butts on https://www.linkedin.com/in/nlyeldell/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.