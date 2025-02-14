SHIFT: A New Roadmap for Lasting Organizational Culture Transformation

SHIFT: A Five-Step Framework for Transforming Organizational Culture

In an era where DEI is under attack, leaders must choose to either retreat or lead with courage.” — Dr. Nicole Yeldell Butts

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs face increasing political and social pressures, a bold new book is providing leaders with a sustainable approach to cultural transformation. SHIFT : A Five-Step Framework for Transforming Organizational Culture, by organizational culture strategist and executive coach Dr. Nicole Yeldell Butts , offers a proven methodology for embedding equity and inclusion into the foundation of organizations—ensuring these principles remain intact despite external challenges.Already an Amazon bestseller, SHIFT arrives at a critical moment for companies seeking to move beyond performative DEI efforts and establish cultures grounded in equity, innovation, and accountability.“In an era where DEI is under attack, leaders must choose to either retreat or lead with courage,” says Butts. “SHIFT provides a framework for executives committed to fostering workplaces where every employee can thrive—not just as a compliance exercise, but as a core business strategy.”A Blueprint for Sustainable DEIWith legislation emerging to ban DEI programs and increased scrutiny on these initiatives, leaders are grappling with how to protect their commitment to equity. SHIFT addresses this challenge by guiding organizations through a systematic transformation that integrates inclusion into everyday business operations, policies, and leadership decisions.The book’s five-step framework shifts organizations from superficial DEI efforts to sustainable culture change:1. Set Your North Star – Define a clear culture vision aligned with your values and strategic goals.2. Harness Cultural Insights – Collect internal and external data to assess current culture and identify necessary changes.3. Illustrate the Path Forward – Align transformational goals, strategies, and actions with organizational vision.4. Focus on Execution – Implement practical, measurable solutions that drive meaningful change.5. Thrive Through Accountability – Establish sustainable practices that reinforce and embed inclusion into daily operations.Through real-world case studies, practical tools, and actionable insights, Butts delivers a roadmap for building high-performing, engaged workplaces.Why SHIFT Matters NowOrganizations today must navigate an increasingly polarized world where political and cultural divisions create uncertainty and distrust. In such an environment, many leaders react impulsively rather than take strategic, purpose-driven action. Without clear alignment, organizations risk losing their core values amid external pressures.SHIFT offers leaders a way to:-Stay true to their North Star, ensuring alignment between values, strategy, and culture.-Navigate internal and external divisions with intention, moving from reactive to purpose-driven leadership.-Embed equity and inclusion into business operations, making them integral to organizational success.-Create clarity amidst confusion, reinforcing accountability and sustainable growth.By fostering common ground and shared vision, SHIFT provides a path forward for organizations seeking stability, alignment, and long-term success—even amid uncertainty and division.“When inclusion and equity are core to an organization’s culture, they don’t get dismantled when leadership changes or external pressures arise,” says Butts. “SHIFT equips leaders with the tools to build cultures where every employee can thrive—regardless of shifting political winds.”About the AuthorDr. Nicole Yeldell Butts is an organizational culture strategist, executive coach, and keynote speaker specializing in culture transformation and leadership development. As President & CEO of NLYB Solutions, she has advised Fortune 500 companies, nonprofits, and government agencies on embedding equity into their organizations and fostering high-performing workplace cultures. With a doctorate in Organizational Change and Leadership from the University of Southern California, Butts combines research-driven insights with practical applications to help leaders and organizations thrive. She is a sought-after speaker and a contributor to other publications on leadership, culture, and DEI.Availability & Media InquiriesSHIFT: A Five-Step Framework for Transforming Organizational Culture is available now on Amazon.For media inquiries, interviews, or speaking engagements, please contact:Contact@NLYBSolutions.com

