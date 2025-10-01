New Global Society Unites Professionals Across Disciplines to Confront the Greatest Health Threat of Our Time

Physicians, health care, public health & sustainability specialists, environmental & data scientists join to confront the health impacts of climate change.

HIGHLAND BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a landmark step toward addressing the greatest health challenge of our era, a new global, interdisciplinary society has launched to unite professionals across sectors in the fight against environmental threats to human health. The Climate Health Society (CHS), an independent nonprofit organization, aims to create a collaborative platform for healthcare providers, scientists, and professionals from all sectors working at the intersection of climate and health.

Climate change is harming the health of billions of people across the globe every day. CHS is committed to urgently acting.

“The climate crisis is the biggest health threat of our time—and no single profession can solve it alone,” said Dr. Marcalee Alexander, President and co-founder of the Climate Health Society. “We need to take immediate action to build bridges across disciplines, geographies, and sectors to protect human health and the ecosystems that sustain life. This society offers a home for all those ready to rise to that challenge.”

CHS emerges at a time when climate-driven health emergencies are accelerating worldwide—from extreme heatwaves and wildfires to the rise of infectious diseases and mental health crises. While siloed efforts have laid critical groundwork, CHS is designed to foster sustained, evidence-based collaboration across disciplines to prevent and respond to health risks posed by climate instability, environmental degradation, and toxic exposures.

CHS opens a tent for professionals across all areas to work side by side, transforming isolated efforts into powerful collaboration.

“We created CHS to empower professionals who care deeply about climate and health but may feel isolated in their fields,” Ying Zhang, CHS founding vice president and epidemiologist. “This is more than just a network—it’s a movement to ensure that health equity, sustainability, and resilience are at the core of our response to climate change.”

CHS will support professionals through virtual and in person convenings, working groups, educational resources, networking, and capacity building opportunities. Importantly, members play an active role in guiding activities and priorities through a democratic governance structure focused solely on the mission of improving health.

“As a doctor and advocate, I’ve often seen how siloed efforts limit our ability to respond to environmental health crises,” said Dr. Iris Blom, founding board member of CHS. “The Climate Health Society is global and independent by design, thereby big enough to bridge disciplines and close enough to stay accountable to members.”

About the Climate Health Society (CHS)

The Climate Health Society is an independent, non-profit, global interdisciplinary professional society focused on health and environmental resilience in the era of climate change. CHS seeks to build bridges across sectors fostering action and research to accelerate evidence-based solutions to climate-driven health threats. Guided by its membership, CHS is committed to inclusivity, equity, and sustainability.

CHS envisions a healthier, sustainable, and more equitable world where climate and environmental conditions are optimized to promote physical, mental, and spiritual health for now and future generations. The time to act is now! Join us!

Climate Health Society - Our Mission

