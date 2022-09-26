Alex Ghenis Hired as Deputy Director of Sustain Our Abilities

SOA Deputy Director Alex Ghenis

Disability climate justice expert Alex Ghenis has been hired as Deputy Director of Sustain Our Abilities, a nonprofit focused on climate, health and disability.

FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sustain Our Abilities (SOA) is excited to announce that Alex Ghenis has been hired as the Deputy Director of SOA. Mr. Ghenis is a nationally recognized expert on the impact of climate change on people with disabilities and has been crucial to raising awareness about climate justice for the disability community. He holds a Master’s in Public Policy from the Goldman School of Public Policy at the University of California, Berkeley, with a focus on climate change and the built environment. In 2014, Mr. Ghenis founded the New Earth Disability initiative at the World Institute on Disability to expand research on, and raise awareness about, climate justice for the disability community. He founded the consulting firm Accessible Climate Strategies in 2020 and through his career has worked on topics ranging from transportation systems to disaster readiness.

Alex joins SOA in its fourth year of operation, right as we are growing and refocusing our organizational strategies and goals. SOA looks forward to continuing the Green Route Aiding Healthy Adaptation and Mitigation (GRAHAM) and Day for Tomorrow, which create opportunities for disability activists and allies to build community, learn about climate change and disability, and experience the mental and physical health benefits of being in nature. We are also building new research, policy development, education, and advocacy efforts to create true climate justice for the disability community. SOA will be focusing on inclusive climate mitigation, where people with disabilities are included in the green economy, and accessible climate adaptation, which represents efforts to safeguard the health, well-being and civil rights of the disability community as society adapts to the impacts of climate change. Our work will cover numerous focus areas including renewable energy, housing, transportation, disaster readiness, climate-induced migration, and more.

In his position as a Deputy Director, Mr. Ghenis will coordinate SOA’s public communications and engagement, expand our staffing and operations, pursue and support research, educate policymakers and the public about climate justice, and create a compelling narrative about the connections between climate change and disability rights. He will also work alongside SOA’s Executive Director, Marcalee Alexander, MD, on refining our organizational strategies, fundraising, and building both domestic and international networks of professionals and activists – including those focused on climate justice, disability rights, public policy, public health, rehabilitation efforts and more.

If you are interested in learning more and joining SOA’s climate justice and disability rights efforts, please visit www.sustainourabilities.org. We also invite all community members to host a Day for Tomorrow event this coming October 22. For more information on Day for Tomorrow and how to host an event, please visit our website or contact Alex Ghenis at alex@sustainourabilities.org.

