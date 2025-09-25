Gauteng Roads and Transport clamps down on lawlessness with major enforcement gains

The Gauteng Provincial Government has intensified its high-impact stop-and-search operations as part of its broader commitment to tackle criminality, lawlessness and strengthen compliance with traffic and other regulations.

Operations conducted by the Gauteng Transport Inspectorate (GTI) officers, deployed across the province, continued to crack down on lawlessness on the road. These have delivered strong results through sustained high-intensity operations.

Between 15 and 21 September 2025, GTI officers issued a total of 2,886 infringement notices, comprising over a thousand manual notices and 1,886 through the e-force electronic system. These violations ranged from vehicle defects to serious licensing offences.

During the week, the inspectorate issued over sixty-five (65) minibuses with discontinuation notices for being unroadworthy, immediately removing them from the road. A further hundred and eighty-four (184) minibus drivers were found operating without valid driver’s licenses.

Both categories of offences directly compromise commuters’ and other road users’ safety, highlighting the need for continued vigilance.

MEC for roads and transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela has raised serious concerns about this dangerous development. “We have noted this trend developing in recent years. I will be taking this up with leaders in the taxi industry to assist us in rooting out this practice. It is unacceptable and puts other road users in danger,” said the MEC.

GTI’s weekly operations, now running for several months, form a critical part of the provincial government’s broader strategy to improve compliance and tackle lawlessness in the areas of public transport services and on the roads generally.

The inspectorate’s presence and visibility on the roads are aimed at dealing with widespread non-compliant practices, whilst also deterring would-be offenders against road infrastructure vandalism and theft.

With a complement of ninety-six (96) officers deployed strategically across Gauteng, the unit is proving its effectiveness. By removing unroadworthy vehicles and unlicensed, likely incompetent, drivers on the roads, the GTI is making measurable impact towards a safer public transport system and road networks in the province.

