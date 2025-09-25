Texas Commemorates National Hunting and Fishing Day Sept. 27

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

AUSTIN – Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) encourages Texans to take their friends and family into the outdoors to celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day on Sept. 27.

This annual holiday, celebrated on the fourth Saturday of September, recognizes hunters and anglers for their contributions to wildlife and conservation.

Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation supporting the special day, saying in part, “Hunting and angling are powerful forces for good in the lives of individuals, families, and communities, and these worthy pursuits are deeply rewarding.”

“Linked with higher levels of perseverance, confidence and self-esteem, these outdoor activities improve mental and physical health, added Abbott. Moreover, hunters and fishermen support the state’s economy through the billions of dollars spent on outdoor activities in Texas each year.”

Hunters and anglers fund the state’s wildlife management programs through the purchase of hunting and fishing licenses, stamps and endorsements, as well as through taxes paid on hunting and fishing equipment, motorboat fuel, firearms and ammunition. License purchases generate millions of dollars for conservation programs that benefit both game and non-game species statewide.

Since licenses became available for purchase Aug. 15, TPWD’s recreational license sales have exceeded $41 million. According to a 2022 study, the total economic impact in Texas amounted to a combined $27.6 billion for hunting, fishing and sport shooting activities.

“The significant contribution made by Texas’ outdoors women and men toward research and species management is one of the reasons why the tradition of hunting and fishing in Texas has endured for generations,” said TPWD Executive Director David Yoskowitz. “Texas’ hunters, anglers, and landowners, make the difference in preserving and maintaining the state’s natural spaces and wildlife population. This year, in honor of National Hunting and Fishing Day, I invite all Texans to take a hunter education course, attend a neighborhood fishing event and learn how participating in these activities aids in conserving the best of Texas.”

In 2021, TPWD launched the Texas Recruitment, Retention and Reactivation (R3) Strategic Plan to connect more Texans to outdoor recreation and carry forward these time-honored traditions to future generations. Continued participation in fishing, boating, hunting and shooting sports helps fund efforts such as fish stocking, access and habitat improvements, and mentored hunting programs, which introduce new hunters to the sport in a safe environment.

In addition to conservation, TPWD endeavors to foster lifelong participants in hunting, fishing, boating and shooting sports, and create a better-informed public with more interest in conserving wild things and wild places in Texas and beyond.

TPWD’s Neighborhood Fishin’ Program lakes are a great place to get started fishing. Each lake will receive channel catfish every two weeks through the end of October to ensure there are plenty of angling opportunities for everyone throughout the spring, summer and early fall. TPWD stocks catchable-sized rainbow trout during winter months to create unique winter angling opportunities throughout Texas

Neighborhood Fishin’ lakes are located in city and county parks with ample parking, shoreline access, restrooms, lighting and other recreational amenities in addition to fishing. Anglers can keep up to five fish of any kind (all species combined) per day with one black bass 14 inches or greater in length. Youth under 17 do not need a fishing license, but adults who fish these sites do.

Community Fishing Lakes are an excellent option for both first-time and experienced anglers. Community Fishing Lakes are public impoundments that are 75 acres or smaller and located within incorporated city limits or a municipal, city, county or state park. For more information and special regulations, visit TPWD’s community fishing lakes website.

Texans who want to learn to fish can also find many resources on the TPWD Fishing for Beginners webpage: how to get started, safety, basic gear assembly, tackle boxes and supplies, bait and lures, how to cast and more.

Individuals interested in becoming a volunteer fishing instructor can visit the TPWD angler education instructor website. Fishing events around the state are listed on the online event page and no license is required to fish from the shore or dock at a Texas State Park.

For those wanting to venture into the field to hunt, the Texas dove hunting season is in full swing and a great option for new hunters. Texas continues to lead the nation in dove hunting, accounting for 32 percent of the mourning dove and 87 percent of the white-winged dove harvest in the U.S. annually. More than 300,000 hunters take part each year, generating more than $500 million in economic activity.

In addition to dove, the early teal season began on Sept. 20 and goes through Sept. 28, and archery season for white-tailed deer kicks off Sept. 27. Folks can hunt for dove, teal, white-tailed deer and a multitude of other species on more than one million acres of public land with the purchase of an annual public hunting permit.

To learn about hunting, take an online or in-person hunter education course. Hunter education certification is required for anyone born on or after Sept. 2, 1971, and equips them with the necessary tools and information they need to be safe in the field: basics about firearm safety, species identification, zones of fire and more.

TPWD also offers mentored hunting workshops to introduce new hunters to the experience and teach needed skills. The Hunting for Beginners webpage also offers a wealth of information.

A variety of hunting and fishing licenses are available and can be purchased through the official TPWD website, or in-person at retail locations throughout Texas or TPWD offices. Licenses may also be purchased by phone at (800) 895-4248 during regular business hours, though callers may experience long hold times during the beginning of the season and other peak calling periods. A $5 administrative fee applies to phone and online purchases.

Full hunting and fishing regulations are available on the Texas Outdoor Annual mobile app or online at OutdoorAnnual.com.

Congress launched National Hunting and Fishing Day in 1971 to recognize hunters and anglers for their leadership in wildlife and conservation. In 1972, Richard Nixon signed the first presidential proclamation to hold it on the fourth Saturday in September every year to celebrate the rich tradition of hunting, target shooting and fishing.

For images of Texans participating in the outdoors, visit the TPWD Flickr page.