Fort Phantom Hill Lake ‘Positive’ for Zebra Mussels

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

News Image Share on Facebook Share Release URL

AUSTIN –Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has designated Fort Phantom Hill Lake, near Abilene, as “positive” for invasive zebra mussels.

This designation signifies there have been multiple detections of the mussel, though TPWD will need additional evidence to determine if the species is fully established.

In late August, TPWD received a report of a single adult zebra mussel next to a dock. Additionally, analysis of the most recent routine plankton samples from the lake found two confirmed microscopic zebra mussel veliger larvae from a sample taken near the site of the adult zebra mussel.

However, an extensive survey of the shoreline and associated infrastructure found no additional settled mussels and zebra mussel larvae were not detected in samples taken from other locations within the lake. This new invasion appears to be recent and in the early stages. Multiple methods will continue to be used to monitor for signs an established, reproducing population has developed.

“With the detection of zebra mussels, the City of Abilene will begin increased inspection and monitoring of our water intake structures,” said Mathew Dane, City of Abilene water utilities director. “These proactive steps will allow us to detect any presence early and prepare targeted protective measures before an infestation can impact our infrastructure.”

Zebra mussels, a non-native shellfish that attaches to hard surfaces, pose a significant threat to Texas lakes, altering lake ecosystems and causing harm to native species. They also damage boats and water supply infrastructure and litter shorelines with hazardous, sharp shells that impact lakefront recreation.

"Unfortunately, detection of zebra mussels at Fort Phantom Hill Lake is part of a trend in recent years of spread of this highly invasive species to lakes in the western part of the state,” said Monica McGarrity, TPWD senior scientist for aquatic invasive species. “As boaters visit waterbodies anywhere in the state, it’s important they take steps to properly clean, drain, and dry boats to prevent the spread of zebra mussels and other aquatic invasive species.”

Because zebra mussels are most often transported on or in boats, boaters play a critical role in preventing them from spreading to new lakes. Zebra mussels attach to boats, as well as anything left in the water, including anchors. They can survive for days out of water, often hiding in crevices where they may escape notice. Their microscopic larvae are free-floating and invisible to the naked eye, meaning they can be transported unknowingly in residual water in boats.

"Invasive mussels have now spread to 39 Texas lakes, with 34 fully infested, but there are far more lakes that still haven’t been invaded and are at risk,” said Brian Van Zee, TPWD inland fisheries regional director. “Each boater taking the necessary actions to clean and drain their boat before leaving the lake and allowing compartments and gear to dry completely when they get home can make a big difference in protecting our Texas lakes.”

TPWD urges boaters to follow these three simple but crucial steps to clean, drain and dry boats and gear before traveling from lake to lake. Remove plants, mud and debris; drain all water from the boat and gear; once back home, open compartments and allow everything to dry completely for at least a week, if possible.

If a boat or other equipment, such as barges, docks, lifts, pumps, etc., have been stored in the water at a lake with invasive mussels, they are likely infested and pose an extremely high risk for transporting these invasive species to a new lake unless they are properly decontaminated. Before moving a boat or other equipment that has been stored in the water, call TPWD at (512) 389-4848 for guidance.

In addition to the harm that invasive species can cause to aquatic ecosystems, water infrastructure and the recreational experience at lakes, the transport of these organisms can result in legal trouble for boaters. Transporting prohibited aquatic invasive species in Texas is illegal and punishable with a fine of up to $500 per violation. It’s also the law that boaters must drain all water from their boat and onboard receptacles, including bait buckets, before leaving or approaching a body of fresh water. They must also remove all invasive plants from the boat and trailer before leaving a lake.

For more information on how to properly clean, drain and dry boats and equipment, visit the TPWD YouTube channel for a short instructional video. To learn more about zebra mussels and other invasive species in Texas, visit tpwd.texas.gov/StopInvasives.

TPWD and partners monitor for invasive species in Texas lakes, but anyone who spots them on boats, trailers or equipment that is being moved can help prevent new introductions by reporting the sighting to TPWD at (512) 389-4848. Anyone who finds invasive species such as zebra mussels in lakes where they haven’t been found before can help identify new introductions by emailing photos and location information to aquaticinvasives@tpwd.texas.gov.