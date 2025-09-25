CIPR Communications and WSI Next Gen Marketing Win Top Honors from WMA for Pioneering Tourism Website

We're honored to receive the Best Marketing Website award, chosen by industry expert judges who evaluated each entry on seven key criteria, including design, ease of use, and innovation.” — Christina Pilarski, Founder and CEO of CIPR Communications.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CIPR Communications , a Canadian leader in integrated digital PR and marketing, is proud to announce that the NextGen Destination Marketing website has won the prestigious “Best Website” award from the Web Marketing Association. Developed in partnership with WSI Next Gen Marketing, this accolade highlights how the partnership of two leading marketing agencies is redefining the future of destination marketing.The award recognizes excellence in website development and strategic impact, celebrating the platform that serves as the digital hub for the NextGen Destination Marketing partnership. By equipping tourism organizations with the tools to thrive in a digital-first world, the award-winning site demonstrates the power of a truly next-generation approach.“This recognition validates our work in designing a site that’s not only beautiful, but highly effective,” said Christina Pilarski, Founder and CEO of CIPR Communications. “It’s a platform built on strategy, accessibility, and user behavior—one that delivers measurable results for destinations ready to lead. We're honored to receive the Best Marketing Website award, chosen by industry expert judges who evaluated each entry on seven key criteria, including design, ease of use, and innovation.”The website seamlessly blends responsive design, strategic storytelling, and SEO optimization. This ensures that tourism organizations can connect with diverse audiences while driving real-time engagement and conversion. The win builds on the momentum from the original platform launch earlier this year, further affirming the success of the NextGen partnership.“Partnering with CIPR meant we could take big ideas and turn them into something functional, scalable, and truly next-gen,” said Andreas Mueller-Schubert , CEO at WSI Next Gen Marketing. “This award is a shared achievement that reflects our commitment to innovation and we’re excited about what’s ahead for the tourism industry.”As CIPR celebrates 15 years of helping organizations embrace digital transformation, this award reaffirms its role as a trusted advisor and sherpa for clients seeking long-term growth through smart, integrated digital solutions.Interviews with Christina Pilarski and representatives from CIPR Communications and WSI Next Gen Marketing can be scheduled by contacting the media representative above.To learn more about NextGen Destination Marketing visit: https://nextgendestinationmarketing.com About WSI Next Gen MarketingWSI Next Gen Digital Marketing is an award-winning digital marketing agency that helps businesses across North America grow through advanced strategies in SEO, paid advertising, content marketing, and website development. With a strong focus on destination marketing, WSI Next Gen Marketing leverages innovative technologies to enhance travel experiences and drive measurable results.About CIPR CommunicationsCIPR Communications is a full-service digital PR and marketing agency based in Canada, with clients across North America. With specialties in tourism, service-based industries, and AI-driven marketing strategies, CIPR offers a unique blend of innovation, strategy, and human connection—helping organizations grow their brand and reputation in an increasingly digital world.Media Contact:

