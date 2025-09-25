Investing in Community Power

Building on last year’s first-ever Environmental Justice Action Grants, today CalEPA is awarding more than $4 million to 15 projects with a focus on communities most impacted by pollution and environmental hazards. Awardees include three federally recognized Tribes and represent more than 13 counties across the state that demonstrate a deep commitment to advancing climate and environmental solutions for all.

With heat, drought and wildfires intensifying, these investments are needed now more than ever. Environmental Justice Action Grants support projects that strengthen emergency preparedness, safeguard public health, expand participation in environmental and climate decision-making and ensure coordinated enforcement of environmental protections.

Since 2024, CalEPA has provided $10 million through its Environmental Justice Action Grants Program. Through dedication and determination, Tribes and community organizations are continuing a rich legacy of uplifting communities while building a California where everyone can benefit from clean air, safe water and healthy lands.