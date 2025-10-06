servicepath infotech research group data quadrant champion 2025 award Top Rated 2025 servicepath infotech research group emotional footprint champion 2025 award

servicePath™ is proud to announce it has won the 2025 Configure-Price-Quote (CPQ) “Triple Crown” from SoftwareReviews (Info-Tech Research Group).

Winning 2025 Emotional Footprint and Data Quadrant titles confirms what customers say: they truly love servicePath™ and people who show up. This ‘Triple Crown’ proves performance and partnership.” — Daniel Kube, CEO servicePath™

BURLINGTON, ON, CANADA, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loved by Users. Trusted by Enterprises. servicePath™ Wins the 2025 CPQ “Triple Crown.”servicePath™ CPQ+ has been named:Emotional Footprint Champion (2025)Data Quadrant Champion (2025)Top-Rated Across 6 Capabilities and 8 FeaturesThis recognition validates both user love and enterprise trust, placing servicePath™ among the highest-performing CPQ vendors in the market.Analyst Recognition: Gartner & IDCIn addition to this year’s Triple Crown, servicePath™ has also been recognized as a Visionary by Gartner in the CPQ Magic Quadrant 3 times previously, and by IDC in their CPQ MarketScape. These acknowledgements from the world’s most influential analyst firms reinforce servicePath™’s position as a trusted partner for enterprises seeking to simplify complexity, accelerate revenue execution, and modernize quoting infrastructure.What the Data Proves100% Plan to Renew — unmatched retention in the CPQ category.82% Satisfaction with Cost vs. Value — proven ROI.93% Likelihood to Recommend — strong peer advocacy signals.+93 Net Emotional Footprint — customers overwhelmingly positive on trust, integrity, and value.Top-Rated in 6 Capabilities and 8 Features — excellence where it matters for enterprise sales.The Triple Crown of CPQData Quadrant Champion (2025): Composite performance and value validated by market benchmarks.Top-Rated Capabilities & Features: Depth and reliability in mission-critical enterprise workflows.Emotional Footprint Champion (2025): Real-user sentiment confirms clients love working with servicePath™ teams and technology.Why Enterprises Choose servicePath™Move revenue faster. Get the first accurate quote out, win more deals, and launch products sooner—without adding headcount or chaos.Protect margin with confidence. Policy-driven pricing and approvals eliminate discount leakage and configuration errors, so deals close clean and profitable.Scale without waiting on IT. Low-code/no-code control lets business teams adapt rules, bundles, and price books in hours, not sprints—keeping you ahead of the market.Operate with governance. Embedded approvals, audit trails, and CRM-tight data flows reduce risk, rework, and handoffs from quote to cash.Outcomes our customers report:Faster cycle times → quote first, win moreHigher pricing accuracy → protected marginsQuicker product launches → revenue pulled forwardLower cost to serve → fewer escalations and manual touchesCustomer Loyalty That Signals Market Strength“Winning both the Emotional Footprint and Data Quadrant Champion titles in 2025 confirms what our customers tell us every day: they love working with servicePath™ because we pair powerful CPQ with people who show up. This ‘Triple Crown’ validates performance and partnership—and we’re grateful for the trust behind those renewal and recommendation numbers.”— Daniel Kube, CEO, servicePath™Why It Matters for Investors & ExecutivesCPQ as Revenue InfrastructureA control layer for revenue execution—standardizing pricing, product, and approvals across business units and regions.AI-Native ArchitectureAlign with a vendor that believes in the future of AI. servicePath’s AI-native architecture lets you benefit as enterprise AI evolves—without re-platforming or adding complexity.Embedded Knowledge = Faster LaunchesDeep, embedded logic (products, rules, approvals) accelerates time to new product launch and time to first accurate quote, pulling revenue forward at scale.Proof of StickinessUser-verified loyalty signals durable revenue: 100% plan to renew, 93% likelihood to recommend.Scalable EconomicsLow-code/no-code administration reduces manual touches and cycle time; 82% satisfaction with cost vs. value indicates strong ROI and operating leverage.Market MomentumIndependent recognition i.e. coverage and awards from SoftwareReviews, Gartner and IDC, positions servicePath™ as a leading challenger in CPQ and revenue lifecycle management.About servicePath™servicePath™ CPQ+ powers revenue acceleration for the world’s most ambitious technology enterprises. Trusted by leaders such as Dell, ATOS, and Park Place Technologies, our AI-native Revenue Lifecycle Management platform turns complexity into growth. Enterprises using servicePath cut proposal cycles by up to 90%, launch new products in weeks—not months—and unlock billions in annual revenue with higher margins and stronger governance. For investors and executives alike, servicePath™ is the growth engine that scales with market demand—future-proof, no-code, and ready to outperform.For more information, visit www.servicepath.co See Why Users Love servicePath™Experience the award-winning CPQ+ platform trusted by enterprises globally.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.