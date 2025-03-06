servicePath™ CPQ+ Expands Integration Hub with Workato, Eliminating Barriers to Enterprise Connectivity

servicePath™ CPQ+ Expands Integration Hub with Workato servicePath™ logo

servicePath™ CPQ+ leverages Workato’s 1,000+ integrations to break connectivity barriers, drive innovation & streamline multi-platform operations.

By integrating Workato’s powerful automation with our CPQ+ platform, we remove integration roadblocks, empowering enterprises to scale and innovate at unprecedented speed.” — Ben Buck, Director of Product, servicePath™

BURLINGTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- servicePath™ CPQ+ Expands Integration Hub with Workato , Eliminating Barriers to Enterprise ConnectivitySeamless Integration Across Leading Business EcosystemsservicePath™ CPQ+ is redefining enterprise integration with the expansion of its Integration Hub, powered by Workato. This enhancement eliminates connectivity barriers, enabling businesses to seamlessly integrate with industry leaders like SAP, Microsoft, Salesforce, Oracle, and ServiceNow. By leveraging Workato’s intelligent automation and access to over 1,000 pre-built integrations, servicePath™ CPQ+ ensures rapid, secure, and scalable connectivity across the enterprise, unlocking new levels of operational agility and efficiency.Future-Proofing Enterprises with Intelligent OrchestrationIntegration has long been a challenge for enterprises operating in complex technology environments. With this latest expansion, servicePath™ CPQ+ is not just improving connectivity—it is empowering businesses to accelerate digital transformation without friction. This solution allows enterprises to:Enable Rapid Innovation: Connect and adapt quickly to new technologies without lengthy development cycles.Increase Operational Efficiency: Automate workflows between CPQ, CRM, ERP, ITSM, and analytics platforms, reducing manual effort and errors.Enhance Business Agility: Seamlessly integrate newly acquired systems, ensuring faster time-to-value for M&A strategies.Drive Scalability: Achieve enterprise-grade connectivity without heavy IT dependencies, supporting business growth with minimal friction.World-Class Extensibility: Expanding Enterprise PossibilitiesAs a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for iPaaS, Workato brings proven automation capabilities to servicePath™ CPQ+, ensuring seamless extensibility. With this Workato-powered expansion, servicePath™ CPQ+ transforms integration into a strategic advantage. By seamlessly connecting with SAP, Microsoft, Salesforce, Oracle, and ServiceNow—along with over 1,000 other applications—our customers can scale, adapt, and innovate faster than ever before.Visionary Enterprises Embracing This TransformationVisionary enterprises, including Dell, Park Place Technologies, Ensono, Digital Space, and Daisy, have already selected servicePath™ CPQ+ and are excited about the potential of our enhanced integration capability to drive agility, efficiency, and innovation across their organizations.Reduce CPQ-to-CRM integration time by up to 60%Improve sales cycle efficiency, driving faster deal closure and revenue recognitionEnable seamless multi-platform product catalog synchronization across acquired business unitsA Game-Changer for Digital Enterprises: The Future-Ready, Agentic Approach“The pace of business transformation demands technology that doesn’t just keep up—it accelerates progress,” said Ben Buck, Director of Product at servicePath™. “By integrating Workato’s powerful automation with our CPQ+ platform, we remove integration roadblocks, empowering enterprises to scale and innovate at unprecedented speed.”This isn’t just about integration—it’s about future-proofing. servicePath™ CPQ+ will, in the future, be able to support adaptive, agentic workflows that dynamically adjust to business changes, ensuring enterprises can continuously evolve and optimize their operations. By leveraging Workato’s automation and seamless connectivity, enterprises can stay ahead of market shifts, evolving customer needs, and competitive pressures.Unlock the Full Potential of Your Enterprise EcosystemThe era of integration challenges is over. With servicePath™ CPQ+ and Workato, your business can seamlessly connect critical applications, automate workflows, and drive enterprise-wide efficiency—without the traditional barriers of IT complexity.About servicePath™servicePath™ CPQ+ is a top Revenue Lifecycle Management platform recognized by MGI, Nucleus Research, and ITRG for its robust quote-to-cash capabilities. Named a Gartner Visionary three times and rated 4.8 on G2, servicePath™ helps global enterprise technology companies simplify complex sales. Through advanced governance, analytics, and seamless integrations, the platform facilitates billions of dollars in annual revenue. Its no-code/low-code architecture accelerates time-to-market, serving notable clients such as ATOS, DELL, DXC Technology, Telent, TierPoint, Ensono, Daisy, and Park Place Technologies, all while maintaining a decisive competitive edge.About WorkatoWorkato is the leader in enterprise automation, streamlining operations by connecting data, processes, applications, and experiences. Recognized as a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for iPaaS, Workato helps organizations worldwide achieve agility, efficiency, and innovation. Its AI-powered, no-code platform enables enterprises to automate workflows seamlessly across 1,000+ applications, unlocking new value in today’s fast-changing digital landscape. Learn more at The #1 iPaaS .For media inquiries, please contact: malika.durrani@servicepath.co

