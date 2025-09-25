UNITAR Organizes "Enhancing Competencies in Multilateral Diplomacy" Course for Kuwaiti Delegates

The programme concluded with a technical module led by Ms. Susan Goard, Law Librarian and Training Coordinator at the Dag Hammarskjöld Library. Delegates were introduced to the processes of UN document retrieval and research, including practical tools for accessing and navigating the wide range of documentation that supports intergovernmental processes. This guidance was particularly aimed at strengthening delegates’ preparedness for their future assignments across UN committees and agencies.

UNITAR New York Office extends its sincere appreciation to all distinguished speakers Dr. Angel Angelov, Mr. Vitorino Mello Oliveira, and Ms. Susan Goard, for their invaluable contributions. The success of the programme reflects the strong collaboration between UNITAR NYO and the Permanent Mission of the State of Kuwait in equipping delegates with the knowledge and skills to engage effectively in the multilateral arena.