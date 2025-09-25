Education for Tomorrow: Advancing Innovation in Technology and Industry

The conference focused on the dual themes of transformative education and a new interdisciplinary concept—Industrialogy—as drivers of peace, prosperity, and sustainability. With an emphasis on inclusivity, ethical governance, and the future of learning, participants explored how AI, emerging technologies, and global cooperation can empower future generations and strengthen multilateral collaboration.

Several significant initiatives were unveiled during the event. Among them was the launch of the Global Think Tank for STEAM Education, which aims to empower youth through interdisciplinary research and education in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics. Another key initiative was the introduction of a High-Level Panel and Applied Workshop that combined strategic dialogue with hands-on training, designed to align educational innovation with the SDG.