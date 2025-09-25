Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,826 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,633 in the last 365 days.

Education for Tomorrow: Advancing Innovation in Technology and Industry

The conference focused on the dual themes of transformative education and a new interdisciplinary concept—Industrialogy—as drivers of peace, prosperity, and sustainability. With an emphasis on inclusivity, ethical governance, and the future of learning, participants explored how AI, emerging technologies, and global cooperation can empower future generations and strengthen multilateral collaboration.

Several significant initiatives were unveiled during the event. Among them was the launch of the Global Think Tank for STEAM Education, which aims to empower youth through interdisciplinary research and education in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics. Another key initiative was the introduction of a High-Level Panel and Applied Workshop that combined strategic dialogue with hands-on training, designed to align educational innovation with the SDG.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Education for Tomorrow: Advancing Innovation in Technology and Industry

Distribution channels: International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more