Metricell’s SmartVision Approved by UK Department for Transport Under PAS 2161

Metricell's SmartVision technology is approved by DfT under PAS 2161

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metricell, a leading global technology provider, has announced that its proprietary SmartVision technology has been approved by the UK Department for Transport (DfT) under the PAS 2161 highways survey standard.

SmartVision uses advanced AI-powered computer vision inference models to analyse road surface conditions, providing local and national authorities with accurate, scalable and cost-efficient insights to support road maintenance planning.

The DfT confirmed in its notification that data submissions from SmartVision, including submissions from both human-led and AI agent-led trials, passed the competitive process that evaluated multiple survey technologies for accuracy, reliability and regulatory compliance. The approval under PAS 2161 is valid until 31 March 2027.

Local authorities are currently responsible for obtaining and reporting road condition data to the DfT each year. With the introduction of accredited suppliers, they can now choose trusted partners to support this process. By selecting SmartVision, authorities have the option to fully outsource data collection and reporting, saving time and resources while ensuring compliance.

Raw image data is crowdsourced from road users via Metricell’s public-facing Stan mobile app, then analysed and scored by the specialised AI model and aggregated within the SmartVision platform to deliver a complete, end-to-end solution.

Metricell’s Managing Director, Tom Staniland, commented: “SmartVision has been a strong addition to our technology portfolio, showcasing our capabilities in artificial intelligence and automation. The DfT accreditation reflects our commitment to innovation, which extends beyond telecoms and into wider infrastructure intelligence, strengthening our ability to support public and private sector organisations with trusted solutions capable of delivering real-world impact.”

Mike Mockford, Sales Director at SmartVision, said, “This approval is a major milestone as we approach local authority clients. Not only can we demonstrate compliance with the new national standard, but we can also offer councils the choice between AI-led analysis for scale and efficiency or human-led validation for additional assurance. Together, these models showcase how SmartVision is driving forward the future of highways maintenance.”

All approved suppliers, including SmartVision, must adhere to the same DfT grading system, rating roads from 1 (no deterioration) to 5 (severe deterioration).

By aligning with the DfT standards, SmartVision equips decision-makers with trusted and consistent data, providing an innovative, scalable solution for managing the condition of the UK’s national road transport network. Future demonstration trials are expected in spring 2026, offering further opportunities to demonstrate innovation in road monitoring technology.

With SmartVision now approved under PAS 2161, the team looks forward to continuing to work with government, local authorities and industry partners to ensure safer, smarter and more sustainable transport networks across the UK.

About Metricell and SmartVision:

Founded in 2007, Metricell is on a mission to deliver connectivity. As a global technology provider specialising in telecommunications, we partner with public and private sector organisations to solve complex connectivity challenges. Our expertise spans artificial intelligence, Big Data, digital transformation, full-stack development, API services and geospatial solutions. With a strong track record of bringing innovative technologies to market, Metricell continues to expand its portfolio of products and services into new markets worldwide.

Metricell’s SmartVision is an AI-powered platform designed to support highway stakeholders manage their infrastructure more effectively. By combining crowdsourced data - sourced from our Stan mobile application - with advanced computer vision inference models, it analyses road conditions, street assets, line markings and vegetation. SmartVision automates inspections and delivers actionable insights, empowering decision-makers to plan maintenance and manage networks with greater accuracy and efficiency.

