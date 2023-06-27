Metricell Provides Network Quality of Service Benchmarking for Cambridgeshire County Council

HORSHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Metricell, a leading provider of geospatial intelligence solutions has recently announced its engagement with Cambridgeshire County Council, in an exciting collaboration, and as part of the Connecting Cambridgeshire project, Metricell, has been commissioned to conduct a comprehensive benchmarking project to assess the wireless mobile network coverage and quality of service in the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough districts.

With the project aim to exceed the Government’s target of 85% gigabit-capable coverage in the UK by 2025 and help deliver superfast broadband to the local areas, Metricell carried out drive testing surveys in more than 70 predefined locations using our dynamic plug-and-play solution, AutoMobile. Test locations included A, B and C roads, train and bus routes including business parks and shopping centres. The bespoke reports have compiled a variety of data insights which include mobile signal, calls, throughput and video data, fed back and visualised via Metricell’s web-based platform SmartTools.

"Metricell have demonstrated an exemplary professional approach to the delivery of the Mobile Coverage Benchmarking Survey for Connecting Cambridgeshire” commented Colin Skeen-Smith, a Technical Assurance Consultant for Cambridgeshire County Council. “They won the procurement against stiff competition including the previous incumbent and have delivered a top-quality service which showcases the company’s knowledge, skills and expertise."

“We are thrilled to have partnered with the Connected Cambridgeshire Team of Cambridgeshire County Council, showcasing our proficiency in comprehensive drive testing and benchmarking,” said Mohamed Alami, Metricell’s EMEA Sales Director. “Together, we have triumphed over time constraints, but successfully delivered an extensive analysis of mobile coverage and quality of service for all mobile network operators in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.”

By leveraging Metricell's comprehensive test and measurement tools, Cambridgeshire County Council will gain valuable insights into the strengths and weaknesses of existing mobile networks in the region. This data-driven approach will enable informed decision-making and help the council strategies for future network infrastructure improvements.

Metricell's approach to collecting QoS benchmarking data includes both dedicated drive testing teams that conduct benchmarking surveys, providing local authorities with an in-depth understanding of coverage, performance and quality of service across their jurisdiction, whilst also providing invaluable plug-and-play technology that allows the authorities to collect continuous quality-of-service data throughout the year.

About Metricell

Metricell is on a mission to deliver connectivity. We work with our customers to design, deliver and manage wireless communication networks - with a shared ambition of achieving flawless network experience. We have been responsible for a number of first-to-market products, and our technology is characterized by the relentless pursuit of automation and digitalization.

Our geospatial intelligence tools traverse a wide range of business processes - from Test and Measurement to Customer Experience Management – and we are pioneers in the areas of Crowdsourcing and Digital Self Care. Our technology is today in use by a broad range of customers; thousands of their personnel; and millions of subscribers worldwide.

# # #

Contact Information: