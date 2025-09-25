OSCE RFoM welcomes Greece’s efforts to promote journalist safety, calls for comprehensive measures against Strategic Lawsuits against Public Participation (SLAPPs)

VIENNA, 25 September 2025 – The OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, Ambassador Jan Braathu concluded his first official visit to Greece yesterday.

During his visit, Representative Braathu discussed current challenges to media freedom and the safety of journalists with Minister of Justice Georgios Floridis, Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister and Government Spokesman Pavlos Marinakis, as well as Secretary General for Communication and Information Dimitris Kirmikiroglu. Braathu also held consultations with investigative journalists, representatives of journalists’ unions, academia and members of Greece’s Delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

“Greece has made significant strides since 2022 in enhancing journalist safety through a range of policy initiatives, training and capacity-building programmes,” Representative Braathu underlined. “I was informed of an ambitious and multi-faceted approach by the Government and I urge continued efforts together with representatives of journalists and media. I look forward to the implementation of the government Action Plan for media freedom and safety of journalists and stand ready to provide support and assistance to this end,” Braathu said.

One of the topics addressed was the ongoing work by the government task force, including representatives of journalists’ unions, on draft legislation to counter Strategic Lawsuits against Public Participation (SLAPPs).

“It is important not only to transpose the EU Anti-SLAPP Directive, which addresses cross-border cases, but also to adopt legislation countering domestic SLAPPs,” the Representative noted. He added that this development would represent a highly positive step and place Greece among the very few OSCE participating States that have a progressive legal framework aimed at countering all cases of SLAPPs.

Representative Braathu welcomed the legislative measures undertaken by Greece to strengthen the safety and legal protection of journalists and media professionals, including the decriminalization of defamation and the adoption of a collective labor agreement for public sector media and expressed the hope that the private sector media would follow this example as well. It was agreed to explore further co-operation with the International Training Center for the Safety of Journalists and Media Professionals in Thessaloniki. He also stated support for ongoing discussions on the creation of a self-regulatory Media Council in Greece.

The Representative raised the topic of the 2022 surveillance case, “Predatorgate”, as well as the murder of veteran crime reporter Giorgos Karaivaz in 2021, encouraging authorities to continue investigations and reiterating the importance of preventing impunity for crimes against journalists. Braathu underlined the importance of adhering to the 2018 OSCE Ministerial Council Decision on the Safety of Journalists.

In various meetings, Braathu stressed the importance of editorial independence, promoting transparency in media ownership, and safeguarding media pluralism. Regarding the allocation of state advertising and support, he underlined that allocation should be based on objective and transparent criteria.

In line with his mandate, Representative Braathu reaffirmed his readiness to support Greek authorities at all levels in advancing reforms that promote media freedom and safety of journalists.

The OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media observes media developments in all 57 OSCE participating States. He provides early warning on violations of freedom of expression and media freedom and promotes full compliance with OSCE media freedom commitments. Learn more at www.osce.org/fom, Twitter: @OSCE_RFoM and on www.facebook.com/osce.rfom