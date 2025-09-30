Reaction concerning the safety of journalist Almedin Šišić
Publicly denouncing journalists can fuel hostility and increase risks to their safety. Politicians and public officials should rely on appropriate regulatory and institutional mechanisms, such as submitting complaints to the Press Council or Communications Regulatory Agency or requesting a correction or retraction when they consider reporting to be false or inaccurate. These mechanisms help ensure the fair resolution of disputes in ways that strengthen democratic institutions.
Stressing the vital role of free and pluralistic media in stable democracies, the Joint Declaration on Media Freedom and Democracy provides recommendations that aim to protect media freedom and democratic values. It was adopted in 2023 by the UN Special Rapporteur on the Promotion and Protection of the Right to Freedom of Opinion and Expression, the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, Organization of American States (OAS) Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Expression and the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR) Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Expression and Access to Information in Africa.
