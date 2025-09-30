Reaction concerning the safety of journalist Almedin Šišić

SARAJEVO, 30 September 2025 - The OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina (Mission) calls on politicians and public officials to respect the Joint Declaration on Media Freedom and Democracy, including by demonstrating tolerance for critical media reporting and refraining from statements that undermine public trust in the media or endanger the safety of journalists and media workers.

Publicly denouncing journalists can fuel hostility and increase risks to their safety. Politicians and public officials should rely on appropriate regulatory and institutional mechanisms, such as submitting complaints to the Press Council or Communications Regulatory Agency or requesting a correction or retraction when they consider reporting to be false or inaccurate. These mechanisms help ensure the fair resolution of disputes in ways that strengthen democratic institutions.

Stressing the vital role of free and pluralistic media in stable democracies, the Joint Declaration on Media Freedom and Democracy provides recommendations that aim to protect media freedom and democratic values. It was adopted in 2023 by the UN Special Rapporteur on the Promotion and Protection of the Right to Freedom of Opinion and Expression, the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, Organization of American States (OAS) Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Expression and the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR) Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Expression and Access to Information in Africa.