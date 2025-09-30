Arete’s H1 2025 Crimeware Report Explores Evolving Cyber Threats and Highlights Compliance-Focused Security

Arete's H1 2025 Crimeware Report

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arete, a pioneering leader in ransomware and extortion response and cyber risk management, released its H1 2025 Crimeware Report, highlighting key threat groups, tactics, and campaigns impacting insurance carriers, brokers, law firms, and insured organizations. Leveraging data collected from Arete’s response to ransomware and extortion attacks, the report explores the threat landscape during the first half of 2025, including shifts in ransom demands and payments, evolving attack vectors, and targeted law enforcement actions.Key findings within the report:- Activity levels noticeably decreased in April and May, stemming from the RansomHub ransomware group going offline as well as various law enforcement activities against tools and infrastructure used by cybercriminals.- Despite higher median ransom demands, median ransom payments decreased, reflecting rising regulatory pressures, improved recovery pathways without paying threat actors, and the importance of compliance-focused solutions.- Vulnerability exploits, compromised credentials, and social engineering attacks were the most prominent attack vectors in H1. There was a notable increase in the sophistication of social engineering attacks, with the emergence of new techniques like ClickFix."The first half of 2025 revealed both volatility and predictability in the cyber threat landscape,” said Chris Martenson, Arete’s Chief Data Officer. “The shifts we are seeing highlight the importance of integrating compliance and intelligence data into cyber defense strategies to effectively protect organizations from these evolving threats that continue to increase in severity and risk," Martenson added.Arete’s compliance-focused security solutions ensure that our partners and clients can not only understand the threat landscape but also act decisively to mitigate cost and downtime, enhance compliance, and strengthen resilience.About AreteAt Arete, we envision a world without cyber extortion, where people, businesses, and governments can thrive. We are taking all that we know from over 13,000 engagements to inform our solutions and strengthen powerful tools to better prevent, detect, and respond to the cyber extortion threats of tomorrow. Our elite team of experts provides unparalleled capabilities to address the entire cyber threat lifecycle, from incident response and restoration to advisory and managed security services. To learn more about our solutions, visit www.areteir.com

