Arete’s Q1 2025 Crimeware Report Explores Key Trends in the Cyber Threat Landscape

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arete, a pioneering leader in incident response, counter extortion services, and cyber risk management, released its Q1 2025 Crimeware Report, highlighting key trends and notable shifts in the cyber threat landscape. Arete’s global teams collect comprehensive data from every aspect of the threat lifecycle, resulting in unique, end-to-end visibility and insight. Leveraging data collected from Arete’s response to ransomware and extortion attacks, the report explores the threat landscape during the first quarter of 2025, including the most active threat groups, shifts in ransom demands and industries targeted, and commonly used malware and initial access methods.Key findings within the report:- Activity in Q1 2025 was relatively predictable, with the majority of ransomware and extortion attacks conducted by established groups that have operated for at least a year. Akira remained the most active threat group in Q1 and was responsible for over 15% of all ransomware and extortion engagements, continuing its upward trend from 2024.- Ransomware groups continued to refine their initial access methods, with vulnerability exploits, compromised credentials, social engineering, and ClickFix attacks emerging as the most prominent attack vectors.- Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services was the most impacted sector in Q1, followed by Manufacturing, which aligns with the trend observed in 2024, when these two sectors were also the most targeted."The threat landscape is constantly evolving as new threat actors, tactics, and tools emerge,” said Chris Martenson, Arete’s Chief Data Officer. “Arete is committed to leveraging our data and visibility to stay ahead of cyber threats, inform our clients and partners, and combat cyber extortion across the globe," Martenson added.About AreteAt Arete, we envision a world without cyber extortion, where people, businesses, and governments can thrive. We are taking all that we know from over 13,000 engagements to inform our solutions and strengthen powerful tools to better prevent, detect, and respond to the cyber extortion threats of tomorrow. Our elite team of experts provides unparalleled capabilities to address the entire cyber threat lifecycle, from incident response and restoration to advisory and managed security services. To learn more about our solutions, visit www.areteir.com

