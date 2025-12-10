retailcloud Powers New Merchandise Infrastructure for Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center

Anaheim Ducks deploy retailcloud’s unified retail platform, streamlining merchandise operations and enabling real-time game-day insights.

CONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opening night at Honda Center looked different this season. Lines moved faster, transactions cleared without friction, and behind every sale sat a new retail infrastructure built for scale.

As the Anaheim Ducks launched the 2025–26 NHL regular season, the organization also deployed a major modernization of its merchandise operations by going live with retailcloud, the commerce platform designed specifically for high-volume sports and entertainment venues.

The rollout consolidates all Ducks merchandise activity into a single operational system. Each point of sale is now connected through retailcloud’s Console, consolidating the Ducks’ retail infrastructure into one platform for oversight, performance monitoring, and operational control. With every location feeding live data into the Console, the organization has real-time visibility into sales trends, per-cap performance, inventory movement, and staffing needs across Honda Center.

“When searching for a new retail solution, we found that retailcloud offered exactly what we needed for both the front and back of house. The cloud-based service is efficient, flexible, and delivers real-time data that helps us act on opportunities the moment they arise. The system has been transformative for our retail operations.”

— Jill Bauer, Senior Director, Merchandising, Anaheim Ducks

For retailcloud, the Ducks deployment is part of a significant expansion within the NHL. The company now works with 14 teams across the league, including the Kings, Golden Knights, and Kraken, highlighting a broad shift toward unified retail infrastructure replacing outdated, disconnected systems.

“Partnering with the Anaheim Ducks reflects exactly what retailcloud was built for,” said Sean Ryan, Chief Operating Officer at retailcloud. “Teams want a merchandise operation that is fast for fans, reliable for staff, and powered by live data. The Ducks now have that infrastructure in place, and it will elevate their retail experience every night at Honda Center.”

retailcloud currently supports more than 70 professional sports teams and venues across North America, serving as the operational backbone for organizations aiming to modernize merchandise operations, improve inventory accuracy, and leverage real-time analytics to drive revenue and reduce loss. The platform’s hardware-agnostic, processor-flexible design enables operators to run connected, scalable retail environments without being restricted by proprietary systems.

