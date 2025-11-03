Submit Release
West Virginia Announces Changes to SNAP Able-Bodied Adults without Dependents (ABAWD) Policy Effective November 1, 2025

The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS), Bureau for Family Assistance (BFA), will implement federally mandated changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) policy for Able-Bodied Adults Without Dependents (ABAWD), effective November 1, 2025. These changes are required under federal law H.R.1 (One Big Beautiful Bill) and ensure the state remains compliant with national SNAP guidelines.

The updated policy includes the following changes:

  • Expanded Age Range:
    The ABAWD age range will now include individuals ages 18 through 64. Individuals are considered ABAWD beginning the month after their 18th birthday and remain ABAWD until the month they turn 65.

  • Removal of Certain Exemptions:
    Previous exemptions for veterans, individuals experiencing homelessness, and former foster youth under age 25 have been removed. Individuals in these categories must now meet ABAWD work requirements unless they qualify for another exemption.

  • Dependent Definition Update:
    The definition for a dependent in the context of the ABAWD exemption has been updated. Now only dependents under age 14 will qualify as an adult for exemption from ABAWD requirements. Adults caring for youth ages 14 through 17 must meet work requirements unless otherwise exempt.

  • New Native American Exemption:
    This section also excludes “SNAP recipients who are Indians, Urban Indians, or California Indians (as these terms are defined by the Indian Health Care Improvement Act)” from ABAWD time limits.  

These changes are expected to affect approximately 36,000 SNAP recipients in West Virginia.

If you have questions, please contact the DoHS Office of Constituent Services at 1-877-716-1212.

