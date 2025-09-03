Align Adolescent Recovery Approved as Non-Public School Residential Treatment Center by Arizona Department of Education

New designation expands access to school district funding and educational continuity for adolescent boys in treatment.

This designation has been years in the making and represents an enormous win for our students and their families.” — Align COO Tony Barrasso

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Align Adolescent Recovery , Arizona’s premier dual-diagnosis program for adolescent boys , is proud to announce its official approval as a Non-Public School (NPS) Residential Treatment Center (RTC) by the Arizona Department of Education. This major milestone strengthens the program’s commitment to accessible, high-quality education and behavioral health treatment for young adult males across Arizona and beyond.This NPS designation significantly reduces financial barriers for families by opening up new opportunities for school district funding. Historically, securing district-level funding was impeded by complex litigation and single-case agreements. With this approval, Arizona-based families are now directly eligible for educational funding through their school districts, and out-of-state families may also benefit from a more streamlined path to support.“This designation has been years in the making and represents an enormous win for our students and their families,” said Align COO Tony Barrasso. “We’re now able to offer therapeutic and academic continuity without placing additional financial stress on parents navigating long-term treatment.”What the NPS Approval Means for Families:Expanded Access to School District Funding for residential treatmentStreamlined Reimbursement Process for both Arizona and out-of-state clientsIncreased Educational Support for students with pre-established Individualized Education Plans (IEPs)This achievement was made possible through the steadfast leadership of the academic team at Align. Their combined expertise ensures that Align’s students receive the educational structure and individualized attention they need to thrive—both during treatment and after discharge.“We’re deeply grateful for the families who have trusted us through this journey,” added Tony. “This designation is just one more way we’re aligning our program with what’s best for our students.”Align continues to stand apart as a leader in adolescent behavioral health treatment operating as a trusted continuing care program for adolescent boys in grades 9–12, offering a vital bridge between primary treatment and long-term recovery. The team remains deeply committed to personalized, evidence-based care and maintains strong, collaborative partnerships with top residential and wilderness programs nationwide.To learn more about this update or to inquire about enrollment, visit https://www.alignrecovery.com About Align Adolescent RecoveryAlign Adolescent Recovery is a nationally recognized residential treatment and therapeutic boarding school dedicated to boys in grades 9–12. Situated on a serene 100-acre ranch outside Tucson, Arizona, Align delivers a comprehensive continuum of care—licensed residential treatment (RTC), partial hospitalization (PHP), intensive outpatient (IOP), and outpatient (OP)—all on-site, designed to foster deep healing and sustainable growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.