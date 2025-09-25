Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,845 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,634 in the last 365 days.

Correction / St. Albans Barracks / Multiple Charges

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:25A2007086

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   Trooper Blair                       

STATION:    St. Albans                

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993

 

DATE/TIME: 09/24/2025  at 1113

INCIDENT LOCATION:  Main St. Richford

VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Mischief, and Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED:  Jeffrey Brown                                 

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Kasey Vincelette

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Richford, VT

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Ashley Laplante

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Richford, VT

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On September 24 2025 at 1113 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a citizen dispute in Richford. During the course of this investigation, two people to include Ashley Laplante and Kasey Vincelette were issued citations for the offense of Disorderly Conduct. Jeffrey Brown arrived on scene after the initial call came in and made statements in the presence of law enforcement threatening to harm Laplante. Brown was subsequently taken to the St. Albans Barracks for processing and ultimately lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility with bail set at $200.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  September 25, 2025 at 1300        

COURT: Franklin County Superior

LODGED - LOCATION:     NWSCF

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

Trooper Jared Blair

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Rd

St. Albans, VT 05478

(802)-524-5993

jared.blair@vermont.gov

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Correction / St. Albans Barracks / Multiple Charges

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more