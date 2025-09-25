Correction / St. Albans Barracks / Multiple Charges
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:25A2007086
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Blair
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: 09/24/2025 at 1113
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St. Richford
VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Mischief, and Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Jeffrey Brown
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Kasey Vincelette
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Ashley Laplante
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 24 2025 at 1113 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a citizen dispute in Richford. During the course of this investigation, two people to include Ashley Laplante and Kasey Vincelette were issued citations for the offense of Disorderly Conduct. Jeffrey Brown arrived on scene after the initial call came in and made statements in the presence of law enforcement threatening to harm Laplante. Brown was subsequently taken to the St. Albans Barracks for processing and ultimately lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility with bail set at $200.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: September 25, 2025 at 1300
COURT: Franklin County Superior
LODGED - LOCATION: NWSCF
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
Trooper Jared Blair
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
140 Fisher Pond Rd
St. Albans, VT 05478
(802)-524-5993
jared.blair@vermont.gov
