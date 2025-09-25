Correction / St. Albans Barracks / Multiple Charges

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:25A2007086

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Blair

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993

DATE/TIME: 09/24/2025 at 1113

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St. Richford

VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Mischief, and Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Jeffrey Brown

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Kasey Vincelette

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Ashley Laplante

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 24 2025 at 1113 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a citizen dispute in Richford. During the course of this investigation, two people to include Ashley Laplante and Kasey Vincelette were issued citations for the offense of Disorderly Conduct. Jeffrey Brown arrived on scene after the initial call came in and made statements in the presence of law enforcement threatening to harm Laplante. Brown was subsequently taken to the St. Albans Barracks for processing and ultimately lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility with bail set at $200.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: September 25, 2025 at 1300

COURT: Franklin County Superior

LODGED - LOCATION: NWSCF

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

Trooper Jared Blair

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Rd

St. Albans, VT 05478

(802)-524-5993

jared.blair@vermont.gov