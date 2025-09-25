Sherry Gallitz Named 2025 Influential Woman: Mortgage Leader Driving Strategy and Innovation

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women is proud to announce Sherry Gallitz, CMB, as one of its distinguished honorees for 2025. Sherry is a seasoned mortgage banking professional with over two decades of experience in third-party originations, financial services, and relationship management. Currently serving as Warehouse and Residential Relationship Manager for First Federal Bank, she has earned widespread recognition for her ability to build and grow strategic B2B relationships across the eastern United States. Sherry combines analytical insight with client-focused solutions, helping her clients navigate the mortgage process efficiently while providing clarity on a broad range of mortgage products, including affordable lending programs and evolving investor guidelines.A graduate of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte with a BSBA in Finance and a minor in Communications, Sherry brings both technical expertise and strong interpersonal skills to her work. She is a Certified Mortgage Bankerand a past President of the Mortgage Bankers Association of Florida, where she was also honored with the prestigious Brown L. Whatley Award for her contributions to the industry. Her leadership extends beyond her professional responsibilities, encompassing mentorship, active participation in trade organizations, and advocacy on behalf of mortgage professionals. Through these efforts, Sherry continues to shape the mortgage industry while fostering an environment of growth, collaboration, and excellence.Sherry attributes her success to unwavering dedication, disciplined execution, and self-motivation—qualities that have consistently driven results and helped her build lasting relationships in her field. She believes that embracing every opportunity and challenge as a chance to learn is essential to personal and professional growth. By staying curious, thinking creatively, and stepping outside her comfort zone, she continues to evolve as a leader while encouraging those around her to do the same.When advising young women entering the mortgage industry, Sherry emphasizes the importance of resilience and purpose. She encourages them to strive to make a difference each day, protect their mental well-being, maintain a positive outlook, and view challenges as opportunities to grow stronger and more capable. Her guidance reflects her commitment to nurturing the next generation of leaders while maintaining high standards of professionalism and integrity.Sherry also recognizes that one of the most significant challenges—and opportunities—facing the mortgage field today is expanding networks across broader territories while ensuring marketing strategies remain targeted, relevant, and aligned with evolving industry needs. By balancing strategic thinking with a heart for service, she has successfully navigated these dynamics, helping clients achieve their goals while advancing her organization’s mission.At the core of her work and personal life, Sherry values continuous learning, passion for her career, thoughtful decision-making, and a commitment to embrace challenges. She approaches every interaction with intentionality, seeking to make a meaningful difference for her clients, colleagues, and community.Sherry Gallitz’s dedication, expertise, and leadership exemplify the qualities that Influential Women celebrates, making her a well-deserved honoree for 2025.Learn More about Sherry Gallitz:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/sherry-gallitz Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

