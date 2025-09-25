Expanding Health Care for People With Disabilities

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that $25 million in capital project grants will go toward the development of Regional Disability Health Clinics through the New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD). While the federal administration moves forward with slashing access to vital Medicaid services, New York State is committed to improving access to health care services for people with developmental disabilities.

“People with developmental disabilities often struggle to access dental care, physical therapy and specialty medical needs,” Governor Hochul said. “That’s why I included funding for Regional Health Clinics in New York’s last budget cycle. Waiting years for proper care or finding out medical adaptive equipment is unavailable is not an option and harms the dignity and health of those who need care most. Equal access to healthcare is crucial for every New York family.”

New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities Commissioner Willow Baer said, “Addressing health equity for people with developmental disabilities is a top priority for OPWDD and for me personally. A common theme that I hear from people is that they are being left behind when it comes to accessible settings and availability of medical professionals trained to treat the physical health needs of people with developmental disabilities. No one should have to suffer the indignity of an office visit without the proper medical equipment or the frustration of not being able to find healthcare in their community. We are excited to receive proposals that recommend innovative ways to deliver increased access to the healthcare people with developmental disabilities need and deserve.”

State Senator Patricia Fahy said, "Where the federal government seeks to slash healthcare funding to fund tax giveaways for billionaires, New York State will continue to stand up and protect the needs of our most vulnerable and New Yorkers living with disabilities. The creation of new Regional Disability Health Clinics across New York, but including here in the Capital Region, will help revolutionize the delivery and quality of healthcare services for our neighbors and New Yorkers living with disabilities. By tailoring care and services to the needs of our disability community, we're connecting even more New Yorkers to lifesaving and high-quality healthcare, with a special emphasis on supporting expanded dental care. I was proud to support this initiative in the state budget, commend Governor Hochul for continuing to stand up to this federal administration and for New York's disability community, and look forward to seeing the impact these Centers will have in the months and years to come."

Assemblymember Angelo Santabarbara said, “Access to quality health care is one of the most pressing challenges facing individuals with developmental disabilities and their families. As Chair of the Assembly’s Committee on People with Disabilities—and as a father of an adult son with autism—I know how critical it is to have services that are both accessible and inclusive. Governor Hochul’s $25 million investment in Regional Disability Health Clinics will make a real difference by expanding dental and medical care, improving facilities, and addressing barriers that too often prevent people from getting the care they need. This initiative is about dignity, equity, and ensuring that every New Yorker, regardless of ability, has access to the health services they deserve.”

This initiative will create Regional Disability Health Clinics and was a State of the State proposal by Governor Hochul who ensured funding was included in the Executive Budget for 2025-26.

Application Criteria for Suitable Projects:

Capital projects that improve both access to and the quality of physical health care services (e.g., medical, dental, nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech and language pathology) specifically for people with developmental disabilities.

OPWDD will prioritize projects related to opening new dental services or expanding/enhancing existing dental clinics, improving physical space to better accommodate wheelchairs, improving physical space to create sensory-friendly spaces, and improving access to specialty physical health services in “health care deserts.”

Article 16 clinics and Article 28 clinics, including Diagnostic and Treatment Centers, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), Rural Health Centers (RHCs), and Free-standing hospital extension clinics (off-campus sites), are all eligible to apply to the recently issued Request for Applications.

Please see NYS OPWDD Procurement Opportunities website at https://opwdd.ny.gov/procurement-opportunities or the NYS Contract Reporter (NYSCR) website at https://www.nyscr.ny.gov/ for more information about this opportunity.