Greater Peoria Sanitary District finalizes agreements with Burnham RNG to produce renewable natural gas

New project to capture methane and reduce greenhouse gas emissions

PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Greater Peoria Sanitary District (GPSD) Board of Trustees approved final agreements with Burnham RNG to transform methane gas generated at GPSD’s treatment facilities into renewable natural gas (RNG).This partnership marks a significant step forward in GPSD’s commitment to sustainability and innovation. By capturing and converting methane—a natural byproduct of the wastewater treatment process—into a clean, renewable fuel source, GPSD is reducing greenhouse gas emissions while generating value for its customers and the broader community.“We couldn’t be more pleased with Burnham on this milestone project,” said Brian Johnson, executive director of GPSD. “Burnham’s responsiveness to our needs in this process was fantastic. The fact that waste can be beneficially turned into a renewable fuel source is simply a game-changer for our utility and customers. We look forward to many years of partnership.”The project is expected to yield enduring environmental and economic benefits by enhancing renewable energy production, supporting energy independence, and positioning GPSD as a leader in sustainable utility innovation."We are honored to partner with the Greater Peoria Sanitary District on this project," said Chris Tynan, founder of Burnham RNG. "This collaboration is a testament to GPSD's forward-thinking approach to sustainability and a significant step forward in our shared mission to unlock the value of biogas and create cleaner energy. This project exemplifies how public and private entities can work together to create innovative solutions that benefit both the environment and local communities."Burnham RNG and GPSD will share more about this project at WEFTEC 2025 during the Interactive Technical Session titled “Nonrevenue Methane: Leveraging the Value of Biogas to Mitigate and Monetize Greenhouse Gas Emissions” on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, from 4:00 to 4:15 p.m. Central Time at McCormick Place in Chicago. Members of the media are welcome to attend and learn more about the partnership and its impact.Members of the media interested in attending the session at WEFTEC or who would like to schedule an interview with Brian Johnson or Chris Tynan, please reach out to our media contact below.***About the Greater Peoria Sanitary DistrictThe Greater Peoria Sanitary District, established in 1927, provides wastewater collection and treatment services to over 140,000 residents in the Greater Peoria area. GPSD is dedicated to protecting public health and the environment while delivering reliable, cost-effective services.About Burnham RNGBurnham is a leading owner and operator of resource recovery infrastructure. The company transforms municipal and industrial wastewater into RNG, clean water, and organic nutrients. Burnham combines entrepreneurial flexibility with a commitment to operational excellence. Learn more about how we are turning wastewater into opportunity at www.burnhamrng.com ###

